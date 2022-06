Brooklyn’s hottest weekly comedy show, started by Hannibal Buress, is now hosted by Marie Faustin. Lineups are guaranteed to feature a diverse lineup of the hippest, funniest comedians from across New York and the country at large and frequently have surprise drop-ins from comedy’s biggest stars. For more info, check out the Comedy at the Knitting Factory Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO