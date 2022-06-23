ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aleksandar Vezenkov: Rights dealt to Kings

 3 days ago

The Kings acquired the rights to Vezenkov along with $1.75 million from the Cavaliers on Thursday in exchange...

Shaquille O'Neal Admits Kevin Durant Is Absolutely Right About Older Players Being Angry About Money Current NBA Players Make: "Do You Think I'm Happy Rudy Gobert Is Making 250?"

The Golden State Warriors winning their 4th championship this season and their 2nd without Kevin Durant has opened up a Pandora's Box in the NBA in some ways. Durant got slandered quite a bit on social media after it happened, something he claimed didn't affect him anymore, but then got into a bit of a beef with Charles Barkley who made some comments about Durant needing to win a championship as the 'bus driver'.
Mariners-Angels brawl: Punches thrown, eight ejections made as Jesse Winker plunking leads to heated fight

A brawl -- an actual brawl, not one where a bunch of players stand around kind of shoving -- erupted between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels Sunday in Anaheim. There were a decent number of punches thrown and lots of drama that meant baseball didn't resume for quite a while. Eventually, there were eight ejections -- six players and both managers.
Aaron Judge salary arbitration: Yankees settle 2022 contract with star outfielder before hearing, per report

Thursday night, New York Yankees star Aaron Judge led his team to a thrilling come-from-behind win over the Houston Astros with a walk-off single in the ninth inning (NYY 7, HOU 6). Aaron Hicks hit a game-tying three-run home run and Judge won it with the single to cap off the four-run ninth inning comeback. New York is an MLB best 52-18 this season.
Avalanche vs. Lightning odds, prediction: 2022 Stanley Cup Final picks, Game 6 bets from expert on 137-73 run

The Colorado Avalanche hope to finish their 21-year title drought on Sunday night when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 6 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final. The Avalanche have won the Stanley Cup twice, in 1995-96 and 2000-01, and they entered Friday's Game 5 with a 3-1 series lead and a chance to close it out at home. The Lightning had other ideas and pulled off a 3-2 victory to send it back to Amalie Arena.
Dodgers' Max Muncy: Steps out of lineup

Muncy is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. Muncy started the past nine games and will receive Saturday off after posting a .219/.375/.313 slash line during that stretch. Justin Turner will shift to third base while catcher Will Smith rests his legs as the designated hitter.
Astros' Lance McCullers: Faces live hitters Saturday

McCullers (forearm) threw approximately 20 pitches against live hitters Saturday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. McCullers faced live hitters for the first time Saturday, and he incorporated sinkers, cutters, changeups and a slider during the throwing session while his velocity reached 93 mph. He wasn't initially expected to throw a slider, and he's said that tossing his slider will be one of the biggest hurdles to clear in his recovery, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. The right-hander has been throwing off a mound for nearly a month and will continue to face live hitters in the near future.
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Gets ejected, could face suspension

Crawford was ejected in the second inning of Sunday's game against the Angels for his involvement in a benches-clearing brawl, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. He went 0-for-1 before exiting the contest. Crawford was one of eight players or managers from the two teams who was sent...
Astros' Enoli Paredes: Recalled by Astros

Paredes was recalled by the Astros on Sunday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Paredes hasn't pitched in the majors since June of 2021 but was effective at Triple-A Sugar Land to begin the 2022 season, posting a 0.93 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 29 innings over 25 relief appearances. Although he walked 16 batters in 29 innings, he'll attempt to prove himself in the Astros' bullpen after Brandon Bielak was sent down Sunday.
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Not starting Saturday

Heyward isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cardinals. Although right-hander Miles Mikolas is on the mound for the Cardinals on Saturday, Heyward will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Nelson Velazquez is starting in right field and batting ninth.
Astros' Jose Siri: Sent to Triple-A

Siri was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Siri had been splitting time with Chas McCormick in center field but wasn't hitting well enough to justify continued opportunities. Through 45 games, he hit .185/.248/.315 while striking out 31.9 percent of the time. His 7.1 percent barrel rate indicates passable power, and his six steals give him a path to fantasy relevance if he ever regains a regular role, but he simply struck out far too often to deserve meaningful at-bats on a contender. The Astros will hope they get more from Jake Meyers (shoulder), who was recalled in a corresponding move.
2022 College World Series odds, predictions: Expert reveals Game 2 picks, best bets for Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss

The Oklahoma Sooners looked to have the upper hand heading into the 2022 College World Series finals, but now they face a must-win in Sunday's Game 2 against the Ole Miss Rebels. The Sooners (45-23) sent ace Jake Bennett to the mound on Saturday night, and the Rebels (43-23) countered with Jack Dougherty, a reliever by trade. But Dougherty pitched five perfect innings before getting into trouble and leaving with a 4-1 lead in the sixth. The Rebels broke open a 4-2 game with four runs (including three straight homers) in the eighth inning. They cruised to a 10-3 victory and are now in prime position to win the first CWS title in school history.
Astros' Dillon Thomas: Designated for assignment

Thomas was designated for assignment by the Astros on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Thomas appeared in one game for the Angels in mid-June before being designated for assignment and claimed by the Astros, but he didn't last long with his new team before being placed on waivers again. Whether or not there will be any interest this time around in a 29-year-old with just five career MLB games under his belt remains to be seen.
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Records steal, scores twice

Stott went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a stolen base, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Padres. Stott tied the game at 1-1 with an RBI single in the second inning. He stole second and scored on a Kyle Schwarber double. Stott hadn't gotten on base multiple times in a game since June 12, going 2-for-34 with a walk and seven strikeouts in his last 11 games before Sunday. The infielder is slashing .164/.223/.274 with four home runs, 20 RBI, 19 runs scored and two steals across 157 plate appearances. Given his poor hitting, Stott should be concerned about losing playing time to Yairo Munoz and Johan Camargo at second base, particularly against southpaws.
Yankees' JP Sears: Could make spot start

Manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Sears could be called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this week to make a spot start with the Yankees, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. The Yankees have all five of their starting pitchers in optimal health, but Boone is still eager to temporarily add another...
Astros' Brandon Bielak: Sent down Sunday

Bielak was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Bielak was recalled by the Astros in early June and was effective while serving as a multi-inning option. He posted a 1.29 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in seven innings over three relief appearances but will head back to the minors since the team will call up Enoli Paredes.
