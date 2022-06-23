ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Road shelled as Russian forces battle for devastated Ukraine city

By Anatolii Stepanov, Anna MALPAS
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qfoHG_0gK4muIE00
The road between Siversk and Bakhmut was busy with armoured personnel carriers, jeeps and ambulances /AFP

Driving out of the devastated eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk Thursday, AFP journalists twice had to jump out of cars and lie on the ground as Russian forces shelled the city's main supply road.

Soon after noon (0900 GMT), an AFP team saw dark smoke rising over the road ahead.

They heard artillery fire and saw flashes of light, while the road was strewn with trees felled by shelling.

They twice saw a salvo of Grad rockets exploding both sides of the key supply road as Moscow's troops intensify their onslaught.

Twice, drivers braked swiftly and the team jumped out and lay in the grass on the roadside, to the sound of hissing and detonation.

The three shelling incidents took place on a stretch of road approximately 5 kilometres (3 miles) long.

One journalist suffered a scraped arm and a car windscreen was slightly damaged.

This happened on the road between the towns of Siversk and Bakhmut, now the main route being used to reach the city of Lysychansk, since a highway has long been under shelling.

The road was busy at that time with tanks on transporters, armoured personnel carriers, jeeps and ambulances travelling back and forth.

Earlier Thursday, there were also vapour trails in the sky from missiles and a possible jet plane.

A huge cloud of smoke rose into the sky from the vicinity of a disused oil refinery near Lysychansk.

- 'We're here' -

As the city faces an increasingly desperate battle for its control, the main police station had locked its doors Thursday after suffering fresh shelling, following an earlier direct hit on Monday, AFP journalists saw.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xhlJH_0gK4muIE00
A huge cloud of smoke rose into the sky from the vicinity of a disused oil refinery near Lysychansk /AFP

The entrance steps to the building were scattered with strips of siding from the destroyed porch and sand from torn sandbags. There was also fresh damage to the building's side wall.

The police station had been a hub for locals left in the city to find help to evacuate or register deaths. It was still functioning Tuesday.

"People are saying they (police) have all left," said a firefighter called Andriy at the main fire station.

Outside, people were filling plastic bottles with water for household use from a fire engine in the yard.

"We're here... We're working," Andriy stressed.

Just 17 people left in an evacuation Thursday morning, he said.

At the entrance to the city, soldiers were digging fresh trenches in apparent preparation for any Russian attempt to storm the city.

A World War II-era tank painted with a red star had even been removed from the pedestal war memorial and placed on a central street.

A soldier who gave his name as Oleksandr, who was shopping for food nearby, said he was not clear on the reason.

"It's incredible: why they did it, I don't know. That's a tank from World War II, a T34-85 tank. It fought for the motherland, for the USSR. These are already different countries now."

- 'Won't abandon city' -

Oleksandr denied police had exited the city, saying he had seen them that day.

Asked if the army was preparing for street fighting, he declined to answer.

"We are defending our motherland," he said, smiling.

"I can't say anything concrete."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pjjhw_0gK4muIE00
Lysychansk faces an increasingly desperate battle for its control /AFP

Liliya Nesterenko, 39, was cycling along a street near the closed police station.

"They (police) must be in another place, they won't abandon the city," she said.

Dressed in a summer top and shorts, she was upbeat about the city's defences and said she was not planning to evacuate.

"I believe in our Ukrainian army, they should cope," she said.

"They've prepared already."

Like other locals, she said her house had no gas, water or electricity and she and her mother were cooking on a campfire. She had come out to feed a friend's pets.

The firefighter Andriy said that shelling had been intense that morning.

"There are a lot of injured," he said.

"People were going out to shop and they started shelling."

Locals could be seen at a market and walking and cycling along the streets, some with children.

One older woman was walking along wearing a smart jacket, hat and amber necklace.

"It's necessary," she said of keeping up appearances.

"Say hi to France. You'll never see the like of this."

Minutes later, the team came under fire.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Timid west must draw a line in the sea and break Putin’s criminal food blockade

How much longer can the western powers delay decisive action to break Russia’s illegal Black Sea food blockade? The UN warns this reckless maritime siege, now entering its fifth month, threatens “catastrophe on top of catastrophe” for tens of millions of the world’s most vulnerable people dependent on Ukraine’s grain exports. Yet Nato and EU leaders are visibly floundering, disunited and distracted as apocalyptic disaster looms.
FOOD & DRINKS
AFP

Far from home, Russian exiles help Ukrainian refugees

Political science graduate Yevgeny Zhukov used to own a small coffee shop in Moscow, but when the war in Ukraine began he decided to pack up and leave. Together with his wife and two daughters, he decided to leave as the battle for the city was still raging, "running under fire" to escape the devastating siege.
GEORGIA STATE
AFP

NATO summit host Spain seeks focus on southern security

Spain is lobbying for NATO to pay more attention to security threats on its southern flank when the military alliance gathers for a summit in Madrid later this week. "But there remains a continued effort to make sure we are also paying attention to the southern flank," he added.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Shelling#Oil Refinery#Ground Forces#Jet Plane#Russian#Siversk#Bakhmut#Ukrainian
The Associated Press

In Lebanon, how to say ‘I do’ sparks fierce debate

BEIRUT (AP) — Dona-Maria Nammour was looking for a love story. The night she met Mazen Jaber for the first time, they ended up dancing for hours. But their tale is about more than a meet-cute to happily-ever-after romance. It is also about frictions in their native Lebanon over sectarian politics and civil rights, the role of religion and rival visions for how the crisis-ridden country moves forward.
WORLD
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command Public Affairs announced this week that three vessels from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy interacted in an “unsafe and unprofessional manner” as U.S. Navy ships transited the Strait of Hormuz on June 20.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
Russia
US News and World Report

Ukraine Shelling Forces Russians to Halt Sievierodonetsk Plant Evacuation - Tass

(Reuters) - Ukrainian shelling on Saturday forced Russian troops to suspend the evacuation of people from a chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk, just hours after Moscow's forces took the city, Tass news agency quoted local police as saying. Separately, a senior advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said special forces were...
MILITARY
Freethink

Ukrainian startup expects to fly “self-devouring” rocket in 2022

This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. For decades, access to space was limited to governments, militaries, and other groups with the really big budgets needed...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Russia strikes Kyiv as troops consolidate gains in the east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of Sunday morning, striking at least two residential buildings, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, as elsewhere Russian troops consolidated their gains in the east. Associated Press journalists in Kyiv saw rescue services battling flames and rescuing...
POLITICS
AFP

Indonesian president to meet Zelensky and Putin to urge peace talks

Indonesian President and G20 chairman Joko Widodo set off on Sunday to Europe where he said he plans to visit Russia and Ukraine and meet with the countries' leaders to urge peace talks.  Indonesia holds the rotating presidency of the G20 this year and has been pressured by Western countries, led by the United States, to exclude Russia from the meeting. 
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia bombs Kyiv after capturing key Donbas city

Several explosions were heard early on Sunday in the Shevchenkivskiy district of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, the city’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.There was no immediate information on the cause of the explosions or casualties.“Ambulance crews and rescuers dispatched to the scene. More detailed information - later,” Mr Klitschko said.“Residents are being rescued and evacuated from two buildings.”Images and videos posted on social media by residents showed smoke rising up in the sky in several places. Local media reports say the number of blasts this morning stands at four. Earlier, six missiles were fired from...
EUROPE
AFP

Fairytale venue with dark past for G7 summit in Germany

G7 leaders will gather from Sunday in a quintessentially German venue handpicked by former chancellor Angela Merkel and recycled by her successor Olaf Scholz -- a luxury hotel with a fairy-tale setting and a tumultuous past. After the start of World War II, he prevented his beloved hotel from being seized by the Nazi top brass for their own use by renting it out to the German army as a resort for soldiers on leave from the front.
EUROPE
AFP

Ukraine, hunger, inflation: G7 leaders navigate myriad of crises

G7 leaders including US President Joe Biden gather on Sunday in southern Germany, seeking emphatic backing for Ukraine against Russia's invasion while grappling with the intensifying global fallout of the war. "Core problems that are on the top of mind for all of us" include "rising prices, supply chain disruptions all exacerbated by this war in Ukraine", said Kirby.
WORLD
AFP

AFP

67K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy