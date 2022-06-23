ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best fighting games on Nintendo Switch

Cover picture for the articleThe Nintendo Switch has received excellent ports of some of the best fighting games from recent years, no matter what style you may prefer. While Super Smash Bros titles may still be the best fit for the Switch, you can choose from a wide variety of fighting styles, from flashy anime...

ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Xbox 360 Exclusives This September

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users are getting an Xbox 360 exclusive and its sequel this September. When you think of Xbox 360 exclusives, you think of series like Halo, Gears of War, Crackdown, Fable, and Dead Rising. The Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console so far by some margin, and it's partially because of its exclusive games. Every other generation, Xbox's exclusives haven't compared to the exclusives of its primary competitor, PlayStation. The Xbox 360 generation was different though. Not only was Microsoft pumping out high-quality exclusive games, but it was collecting a variety of smaller and more random exclusives you would' expect it to have. For example, Bullet Soul was locked down as an Xbox 360 console exclusive, as was its follow-up, Bullet Soul: Infinite Burst.
ComicBook

Xbox Makes Xbox 360 Launch Exclusive Free for All Xbox Users

An Xbox 360 game has been made free over on the Microsoft Store, and if you were playing the Xbox 360 at launch in 2005, it may look quite familiar and that's because it was one of the console's launch exclusives. Now, it's free via Xbox Live and can be enjoyed by anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as there is no Xbox Live Gold requirement. How long it will be free for, we don't know. In other words, at the moment of publishing it's free, but this may have changed by the time you're reading this.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Adds Fan-Favorite N64 Game

Nintendo Switch Online on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED has added a fan-favorite N64 game. Because the game is an N64 game, you will need the Expansion Pack version of the subscription service, which costs extra money, but comes with N64 games and Sega Genesis games in addition to SNES and NES games that come with the base version of the subscription service. More specifically, the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack library has been updated with the original Pokemon Snap.
Collider

'Elden Ring' Developer FromSoftware Says Mystery Game is in "Final Stages"

Not content with letting players rest after releasing their brutally difficult, widely beloved magnum opus Elden Ring in February, FromSoftware has a new game that's already in the "final stages." Hidetaka Miyazaki, president of FromSoftware and director for Elden Ring, Dark Souls, and Bloodborne among other giant titles for the studio, spoke with the Japanese outlet 4Gamer about various games in the works at the studio when he noted that this mystery title was developed alongside their smash hit and was already nearing completion.
ComicBook

PlayStation Store Sale Makes Some AAA PS4 Games Just $3

There are a few different PlayStation Store sales currently live, discounting hundreds of PS4 games, as well as PS5 games, in the process. Many of these are filler. Other deals are for newer games, and thus they still require a considerable bit of money upfront. That said, if you're in the market for the cheapest of cheap, but still want something AAA, or close to AAA, in terms of scope and quality, you clicked on the right article.
PC Gamer

Valorant will start listening to your voice chat in July

In order to train a language model for future disruptive behavior reports. Riot Games will begin background evaluation of recorded in-game voice communications on July 13th in North America, in English. In a brief statement (opens in new tab) Riot said that the purpose of the recording is ultimately to "collect clear evidence that could verify any violations of behavioral policies."
Digital Trends

The best Roku devices for every home and every budget

Competitively priced, lightning-fast, and packed with apps, features, and plenty of customizations, Roku offers one of the most personalized and accessible platforms of any of the best streaming devices on the market. And whether you're looking to outfit an existing TV with streaming apps or want to upgrade the tinny sound creeping out of your LCD's lackluster speakers, there's a Roku device that is guaranteed to solve the problem.
Digital Trends

Get the Samsung Frame TV for $460 with this limited-time deal

If you’re looking for one of the most stylish TVs around, you need to take advantage of this Samsung Frame TV deal available directly from Samsung. Right now, you can buy the gorgeous Samsung Frame TV from just $460 for the 32-inch model. It’s a great way of enjoying all the benefits of a QLED TV while also having it fit into your living room aesthetic perfectly. It’s one of the best TV deals around right now, so you won’t want to miss out on savings starting at $1oo off and skyrocketing from there. Here’s why it’s so great.
ComicBook

Scarface Game Footage Leaks Online

Gameplay for a canceled sequel to Scarface: The World is Yours, a game from the PS2 era that essentially served as a non-canonical sequel to the film has surfaced online. Scarface: The World is Yours was a game from Radical Entertainment that largely tried to capitalize on the hype train of open-world crime games inspired by GTA. The game picked up where the Scarface film left off, except changed the ending to show Tony surviving the onslaught he's faced with in the movie. This allowed Tony to go and reclaim his empire and continue living as a criminal mastermind and open the world up for a new, original story that gamers could enjoy.
GamesRadar

Xbox Series X takes its first price cut at Amazon

The Xbox Series X has taken its first price cut at Amazon today, with £10 off the £449.99 RRP. That leaves us with a £439.99 sales price (opens in new tab) on the latest console - extraordinary considering we were scrambling for stock just a few months ago.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Free Online

Cast: Theo James Mary McDonnell Lara Pulver Graham McTavish Tom Canton. Escaping from poverty to become a witcher, Vesemir slays monsters for coin and glory, but when a new menace rises, he must face the demons of his past. Is The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf on Netflix?. Yes, The...
CNET

Nintendo Switch Online Review: An Essential Purchase, but Skip the Upgrades

Nobody likes being forced into too many subscriptions, but sometimes they're necessary. If you're hoping to play online games with the Nintendo Switch, you'll need a Nintendo Switch Online membership. The Xbox and PlayStation require subscription plans to allow online multiplayer gaming, and Nintendo Switch Online is a similar proposition.
epicstream.com

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Opening Scene Released Online

While anime fans in North America and other regions are waiting for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to arrive in theaters this summer, the highly-anticipated shonen film is already showing in theaters in Japan, and leaks have made it online. The film features Gohan, Piccolo, and other Z-Fighters battle the...
Digital Trends

Editing iMessages on iOS 16 looks like a nightmare when chatting with old iPhones

At its Worldwide Developers Conference 2022 earlier this month, Apple introduced a nifty feature for iOS 16 that allows users to edit their texts in the iMessage app within a 15-minute window from the time they send a message. However, users who own older iPhone models or iPhones that run older iOS software will have any edited messages sent back to them as different texts — potentially causing a lot of messaging headaches.
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Adds Major New Game After Lengthy Delay

At long last, Xbox Game Pass has today added a substantial new game to the service after a lengthy delay kept it from coming to the platform earlier. That game in question happens to be FIFA 22, which is the latest entry in Electronic Arts' annualized soccer sim series. And while this addition might not seem like a big one given that FIFA 23 is on the horizon, the move is quite substantial g.
Digital Trends

The Galaxy Tab S8 has renewed my faith in Android tablets

Three weeks ago, I shut down my trusty Microsoft Surface 2-in-1 to embark on a daring experiment – using an Android tablet as my primary computing device. More specifically, I mean using the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 as my sole work machine. It might sound outlandish, but to my surprise, I came out with a mostly positive experience.
Digital Trends

Forget the Surface Book! This HP Pavilion 2-in-1 Laptop is $170 off

For anyone looking for great laptop deals, we’ve spotted a truly tempting proposition. For a limited time only, you can buy the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible Laptop direct from HP for just $530. At a considerable saving of $150, it makes embracing the 2-in-1 laptop world more affordable. We can’t guarantee how long this HP Pavilion x360 deal will stick around for, so read on while we take you through why it’s worth buying.
Digital Trends

Save $300 on this monster Asus gaming PC with an RTX 3080 today

If you’re looking to treat yourself to a fantastic gaming rig, this RTX 3080 gaming PC deal is the one for you. Right now, you can buy a truly high-end Asus ROG gaming desktop from Best Buy for $1,800. Ordinarily priced at $2,100, you save $300 off the usual price, making it a pretty sweet deal. Sure to be able to play all the latest games and make them look great, every avid gamer is going to love this setup. It’s easily one of the best gaming PC deals around at the moment. Let’s take a look at why it’s so great before you hit the buy button.
Digital Trends

Call of Duty: Warzone’s new map is a breath of fresh air, but these 5 things would make it better

A highlight of the recently released Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 update is the new Fortune’s Keep map, which has temporarily taken the place of Rebirth Island. It’s a stunning creation by High Moon Studios, offering blisteringly fast-paced gameplay, with tons of different ways to get around and beautiful visuals that will no doubt keep players engaged. This map likely won’t pull you in if you aren’t already a Warzone player, but those who have been looking for a reason to come back will be impressed.
VIDEO GAMES

