ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

5 products to ease PTSD and anxiety during Fourth of July

By Kelly Wynne
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Za0wu_0gK4m5nm00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43htfs_0gK4m5nm00
5 products to ease PTSD and anxiety during Fourth of July Reviewed / Mondelez International / Poppi / Beats by Dre / Getty Images / LaylaBird

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Many Americans love the Fourth of July and the chaos it brings. Barbecues , pool parties, and day drinking, for many, fits the criteria for a perfect summer holiday. Others seek solace during the hectic festivities.

While it’s great to celebrate patriotic freedom, the Fourth of July might also be triggering for those with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) or other anxiety disorders.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

No matter where you are in the country (and what local regulations suggest), you’re likely to encounter unexpected fireworks and giant crowds of people. Depending on your personal comfort level, it may be worth bunking down at home for a cozy holiday indoors. In other situations, you may want to participate in the festivities at a level that fits in your personal mental threshold.

It may seem impossible to have a Fourth of July without the triggers of loud noises, unexpected scares, screaming people, and overstimulation, but here are some of our favorite tips and products to help you make it through this sometimes stressful holiday by creating a perfect safe space.

Noise-canceling headphones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kN7f3_0gK4m5nm00
The best stress blockers are ones that allow you to stream your favorite artists during a jam session. Reviewed / Beats by Dre

One of the most important tactics for reducing anxiety is having control over your environment. Loud, unexpected noises from neighbors may pull you out of your safe space and into inner turmoil. One of my favorite ways to ensure I’m able to maintain a comfortable mindset is by using noise-canceling headphones to control how much I’m actually hearing.

I’ve tried many brands of headphones to help regulate my stress responses related to PTSD. After years with different types, I’ve settled on Beats Studio3 as my favorite pair. That’s because the headphone cushions surround my ears in such a way that no external noise finds its way through the noise-canceling mode.

Beats also offer superb music quality, so if you like to drown out the world with songs, or TikTok videos (like I do), you’ll be fully immersed in whatever soundscape you choose with little noise pollution from those around you.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones retail at $349.99 through Beats. You’ll likely find deals on Best Buy and at other retailers, bringing the cost down significantly.

If you’re in the market for something a little more luxurious, we also loved the Sony WH-1000XM5 s and WF-1000XM4 earbuds . You can learn more about those via our updated list of the 12 best noise-cancelling headphones .

$199 Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

Poppi prebiotic soda

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2htQA6_0gK4m5nm00
Soothe your stress-induced stomach pains with a cold drink from Poppi. Reviewed / Poppi

Maybe you want to take part in the Fourth of July celebrations but don’t want to engage in alcohol consumption. It’s well known that alcohol can make anxiety symptoms worse , especially in a particularly triggering environment. And those with anxiety also know an upset stomach is sometimes part of the ordeal.

Poppi Prebiotic sodas are made to mimic your favorite treats without the sugar, caffeine, or chemicals of a normal soda. While the brand makes a selection of delicious, fruity flavors (which you should absolutely try), its strongest category is soda knockoffs that put gut health at the forefront. Dr. Pop, Classic Cola, and Root Beer taste almost identical to competitors, but you won’t be left with a sugar crash. Instead, you’ll be actively assisting the bacteria in your stomach that keeps you feeling good, even in stress-inducing scenarios. A 12-pack retails for $29.99 on Amazon.

$29.99 at Amazon

Calm app

Mindfulness is a great tool for calming uncomfortable sensations. The truth, however, is that it doesn’t work for everyone. Meditation isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution because, especially for people with trauma, sitting still can be very hard (and triggering).

Calm is my personal choice for a mindfulness app because it has multiple focal areas beyond meditation. On the app, you can choose to listen to soothing soundscapes, or even indulge in sleep stories that might help you relax and slip into the security of a fictional safe space. There’s even one story narrated by Harry Styles… so how could you go wrong?

Calm offers some free features, but, to get the most out of the package, you’ll need a subscription. Plans are currently priced at $14.99 per month or $69.99 per year. There’s also a lifetime option for $499.99 if you’re feeling particularly committed.

Try Calm

Calming candies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aj5AB_0gK4m5nm00
Your taste buds will appreciate the sour and sugary rush of a few Sour Patch Kids. Reviewed / Mondelez International

There’s one surefire way to bring yourself out of a state of panic: eating something sour. This old wives' tale in the mental health community has been successful for me many times before. When you start to feel anxiety rise (especially in the case of a sudden panic attack), pop a few Sour Patch Kids in your mouth for an immediate distraction. Not only will your attention shift toward the sweets, but your nervous system will be silenced in response.

You could also opt for a specialized candy specifically designed to combat anxiety. Bach Rescue Pastilles (which retail as low as $7) are beloved by some mental health advocates for providing quick relief without the use of psychiatric drugs. Others may love the pastilles for a placebo response, which connects the taste to a sense of calm. Regardless of how they work for you, Rescue Pastilles are a good addition to your emergency bag.

$14 Sour Patch Kids 24 pack

Ask for what you need

While not directly tied to a product, this may be the most important piece of advice on this list. If you’re going to be at an event with friends or family, communicate your boundaries and expectations ahead of time. If you find yourself in a situation that triggers your anxiety or trauma, don’t ever be afraid to step away from troublesome stimuli. An escape plan, and early communication with your support system, can help you find comfort in testing the limits of your comfort zone, or in retreating back into it.

Not everyone understands how stressful mental health concerns can be, and it’s not unusual to fear explaining your anxieties to others. Give yourself permission to put yourself first, and to take whatever liberties you need to stay comfortable. If that means canceling plans to stay home, leaving the gathering early or making any necessary adjustments to your routine, so be it. You’re doing amazing, and I hope these tips help you get through another noisy holiday in a way that’s both stress-free and fun.

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 5 products to ease PTSD and anxiety during Fourth of July

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Mom Of Two, 57, Noticed ‘Something Strange’ While She Was Drying Her Hair: It Turned Out To Be Cancer, And Spotting It Saved Her Life

57-Year-Old Mother Raising Money After Breast Cancer Battle. Susan Hunter-Dabson has raised over £6,000 for breast cancer research after her own battle with the disease. She first noticed something was wrong when she discovered a lump while drying her hair. Hunter-Dabson underwent four surgeries and four rounds of radiation...
CANCER
Tracey Folly

Pregnant woman horrified when doctors make her take X-rays lying prone on her belly while in labor

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I once faked being pregnant so I wouldn't have to accompany a patient into a hospital X-ray room and hold her in position while the technician took X-rays of her arm. So when I heard a doctor had ordered X-rays for my mother while she was pregnant with me, I felt stunned.
Motherly

To the woman deciding what to do after a traumatic pregnancy or birth

This story was written by Taraneh K. and originally appeared on The Mighty. In 2016 I gave birth to my son after a challenging and stressful pregnancy. From the first month of my pregnancy, I suffered from a complication called hyperemesis gravidarum (HG), a condition that causes severe, unrelenting nausea and vomiting. HG causes women to experience severe dehydration, malnutrition and related conditions; nevermind a serious drop in quality of life. Until the development of intravenous hydration in the 1950’s, HG was the leading cause of maternal death. Even today, it can lead to the deaths of unborn children and serious health impacts on mothers.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Headphones#Anxiety#Flipboard#Dre Getty Images#Americans
Daily Mail

Mystery as at least 118 Grand Canyon tourists 'are struck down with highly contagious norovirus' in two months: Woman describes calling chopper after finding group violently vomiting

The Grand Canyon National Park has seen more than 110 cases of a gastrointestinal illness closely resembling the highly contagious norovirus since May, health officials said. As of June 10, the park listed at least 118 people who have become sick with symptoms similar to those of the norovirus, which causes vomiting, diarrhea, cramping, body aches and a mild fever, the Grand Canyon News reported.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Motherly

What a high-anxiety pregnancy taught me about supporting my son

This story was written by Deidre Roemer and originally appeared on The Mighty. About 12 and a half years ago, my husband and I were at an ultrasound early in our pregnancy. The technician took a long time to do the scan, which had me worried that it was bad news. She looked at my husband and said, “Sir, you might want to sit down. You don’t look so good.”
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Brad Pitt reveals he suffers prosopagnosia: “Nobody believes me”

Brad Pitt apparently thinks that he may suffer from undiagnosed “face blindness,” which he says would explain why he struggles to remember people and can come off as “remote and aloof”.The Lost City star, 58, opened up about his possible medical condition, and the impact it may have on his reputation, in a recent interview with GQ.According to Pitt, who has never been formally diagnosed with prosopagnosia, which the NHS describes as a condition where you “cannot recognise people’s faces,” he has difficulty remembering new people and recognising their faces, especially in social settings such as parties.The limitation worries...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
PTSD
Upworthy

1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle's obstetrician who helped deliver Lilibet shuts her practice with little notice telling patients she needs to 'focus on my own health and be with my family'

The obstetrician who helped deliver Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second child Lilibet has shut her practice with little notice, telling patients she needs to 'focus on my own health and be with my family'. Dr Melissa Drake made the announcement on Instagram, where she said it had been 'the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Independent

Polio outbreak is the ‘jolt’ needed to tackle falling child vaccine uptake ‘before it’s too late’, expert warns

The UK polio outbreak should be the “jolt” that is needed to tackle falling vaccine rates in children “before it is too late”, a leading scientific adviser to the government has warned.The proportion of infants and toddlers vaccinated against childhood diseases in England has fallen in the past five years and experts warn the recent detection of polio in London wastewater provides a warning of a potential resurgence of other illnesses, such as measles.Figures show that fewer children across the country received a vaccine in 2020/21 to protect against measles, mumps, rubella, polio, diphtheria and rotavirus, compared to 2016/17. London...
WORLD
psychologytoday.com

A Simple Exercise to Help You Calm Down

An activity that uses all of one's concentration can control anxiety by keeping anxiety-producing thoughts out of mind. The 5-4-3-2-1 Exercise is one way to do that. The 5-4-3-2-1 is useful as an emotional-regulation band-aid. It is not an anxiety cure or a panic attack cure. The 5-4-3-2-1 Exercise is...
FITNESS
psychologytoday.com

Paranormal Experiences Are the Norm, Not the Exception

A new study published in Spirituality in Clinical Practice explains that an individual experiencing hauntings and ghostly experiences may have haunted people phenomena. “Haunting phenomena are complex intertwined phenomena involving personality, ideology, culture, and previous experience towards making sense of an event or series of events deemed haunting,” explains psychologist Brian Laythe.
MENTAL HEALTH
WebMD

Nearly 3 in 10 Americans Have Insomnia: Survey

June 24, 2022 – Hours go by with you tossing and turning, with no hope of escape into comfy, restful sleep. Or worse, you’re exhausted with no chance of dozing off before the dreaded morning alarm. If this isn’t you, it may be someone very close to you, suggest the results of a new survey.
HEALTH
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

512K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy