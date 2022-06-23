ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strictly's Nadia Bychkova cuts a casual figure in an oversized blazer as she arrives in Bradford while touring with West End hit Here Come The Boys

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
 2 days ago

She kicked off her tour with West End dance hit Here Come The Boys just last week.

And Nadia Bychkova arrived in Bradford on Thursday as she prepared to hit the city's St George's Hall for a show-stopping performance on Thursday evening.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional, 32, opted for a casual look, sporting an oversized grey blazer with shoulder pad details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CRspZ_0gK4m1Gs00
Low-key: Nadia Bychkova, 32, cut a casual figure on Thursday as she arrived in Bradford in an oversized blazer while touring with West End hit Here Come The Boys

She layered the oversized piece over a white crop top and wide leg pinstripe trousers - showing a glimpse of her toned torso.

The beauty kept comfortable with white chunky trainers, laden with luggage as she hauled her kit towards the hotel.

Nadia's blonde locks were left to fall freely in a middle part and styled straight - while she kept her complexion natural.

She was joined by her Here Come The Boys co-stars Karim Zeroual, Graziano di Prima and Nikita Kuzmin as they all prepared for the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wTaDa_0gK4m1Gs00
Comfortable: She was joined by her Here Come The Boys co-star Karim Zeroua, who sported an all-pink ensemble
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e2rnq_0gK4m1Gs00
Ready to go: Graziano di Prima also appeared show ready as he flashed a thumbs up to the cameras, sporting a pair of dark wash skinny jeans with a knee rip, paired with a white T-shirt

Karim kept cosy in a bright pink ensemble, which featured a baby pink jumper with the slogan 'conscious' written on it, and cargo style trousers to match.

He kept his hood up as they departed their bus, sliding into his white trainers as he flashed a smile to his team.

Graziano appeared show ready as he flashed a thumbs up to the cameras, sporting a pair of dark wash skinny jeans with a knee rip, paired with a white T-shirt.

The dancer kept his eyes shielded with circular sunglasses, as he sported a pair of Nike high top trainers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BTnLD_0gK4m1Gs00
Luggage laden: Finally, Nikita Kuzmin appeared in high spirits as he made his way off of the bus, hauling a large yellow suitcase by his side
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vfSux_0gK4m1Gs00
Quick snooze? Graziano seemed to be getting the energy up before the show, as a video shared by Nikita showed him having a nap on the bus alongside dancer Giada Lini

Finally, Nikita appeared in high spirits as he made his way off of the bus, hauling a large yellow suitcase by his side.

He opted for a pair of tie-die grey joggers and a black hoodie, adding a baby blue Carhartt beanie hat.

Sharing some inside snaps of the journey to Instagram, the group appeared to keep busy during the bus ride - from power naps to show practices.

Graziano seemed to be getting the energy up before the show, as a video shared by Nikita showed him having a nap on the bus alongside dancer Giada Lini.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g6xX5_0gK4m1Gs00
Final touches: It wasn't rest for the whole team, as Nikita got a spot of practice in during the bus ride - performing a routine with choreographer Scott Coldwell

But it wasn't rest for the whole team, as Nikita got a spot of practice in during the bus ride - performing a routine with choreographer Scott Coldwell.

Nadia also took to social media to share her excitement for tonight's show, posting a snap of the empty St George's Hall as she arrived.

Sharing the shot to her Story, the dancer wrote 'Let's do it @herestheboys'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4428Ln_0gK4m1Gs00
Let's do it! Nadia also took to social media to share her excitement for tonight's show, posting a snap of the empty St George's Hall as she arrived

