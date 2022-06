NEW LONDON – Holy Trinity’s girls put up 10 runs in the fourth and fifth inning to set the 10-run rule in a 13-2 win over New London Tuesday night. Mary Hellige went all five innings for the Crusaders giving up just three hits on the night as HTC moves even on the year with an 8-8 record. The girls are also even in the SEI Superconference South Division with a 5-5 and mark and take on Hillcrest at home Friday night.

