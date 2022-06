Today, we take airplanes for granted. Many of us have flown, either cross country or even international. Planes carry our mail, packages, freight, and are used to bring supplies during emergency situations. They are used to fight fires, spray crops, in war; and many people fly small planes for pleasure. Since the Wright Brothers famous flight in 1903, planes continue to affect our lives.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 19 HOURS AGO