El Dorado County, CA

Outbuilding fire spreads to Grizzly Flat garage

By Eric Jaramishian
Mountain Democrat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFire crews were called to a residential fire in Grizzly Flat early Tuesday morning on Blue Mountain Drive. The fire started in an outbuilding, according to fire officials. The spread of the fire caused a propane tank to vent, which made a garage attached to a home on the property catch...

Related
mymotherlode.com

Several Fires In The Forest This Week

Stanislaus National Forest, CA — Stanislaus National Fire crews were kept busy this week working on five fires. Three of the blazes were caused by lightning strikes after stormy weather blew through the region, with one bolt hitting a tree, as pictured in the image box. The other two fires were contained and their causes remain under investigation. Forest fire officials released this update on those fires:
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Mandatory evacuations in Lincoln, Sheridan area due to fire

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — There are mandatory evacuations due to a fire in the Lincoln and Sheridan area, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.  The evacuations are ordered for Ranch House Road and deputies are assisting with the evacuations. The area of Camp Far West to Ranch House Road is under an evacuation […]
LINCOLN, CA
FOX40

The Angora Fire devastated South Lake Tahoe 15-years-ago

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — It was 15-years-ago on Friday that the Angora Fire devastated the South Shore of Lake Tahoe as hundreds of homes were destroyed or damaged. The fire started at 2:15 p.m. on June 24, 2007 near Seneca Drive due to an illegal campfire being burned the night before, according to […]
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
FOX40

Treetop ‘blown off’ by lightning near Donner Lake

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE Battalion 2315, Engine 2365 and United States Forest Service E372 cut down a burning tree near Donner Lake after it was struck by lightning and blew the top of the tree off, according to CAL FIRE Nevada Yuba Placer Unit (NEU). “Crews will be on high alert tomorrow looking […]
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

MS Dixie II crew rescues jet skiers in danger of drowning

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Two jet skiers in danger of drowning in Lake Tahoe owe their rescue to crew members of the MS Dixie II who pulled them from the water. On Thursday, June 16, shortly after 6 p.m., a jet ski holding two people tipped over, dumping the riders into the lake. According to the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District rescue report, the two passengers were unable to get back onto the jet ski and it started drifting away from them.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
FOX40

Burned boat to remain in Sacramento River

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County spokesperson said that an 85-foot boat that caught fire Tuesday in the Sacramento River would remain in the water. The spokesperson said that there is no funding to remove the vessel since no owner has been identified and there are no local or state funds available to remove […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries in Fair Oaks Multiple-Vehicle Crash

Madison Avenue Accident Involved Multiple Vehicles. A multiple-vehicle crash in Fair Oaks on June 20 reportedly caused minor injuries. The four-vehicle collision occurred along westbound Madison Avenue just west of Hazel Avenue around 4:14 p.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that it involved a Toyota van, Subaru Forester and two additional vehicles, blocking traffic. At least two of the vehicles had to be towed from the scene. An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway by the CHP to determine which driver/drivers were at fault and how the accident occurred.
FAIR OAKS, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Amazing dog: Five weeks alone, two rescues and one escape

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A stray dog that survived more than five weeks on her own, during which time she was hit by a car and suffered injuries, is finally rehabilitated and ready for adoption. Estrella was first spotted in Tahoe City in February. It took several tries...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Placer County, Rocklin, Roseville, And Lincoln Fire Crews Team Up To Stop House Fire

LINCOLN (CBS13) — Fire crews from several different Northern California cities joined together to out an early Wednesday morning house fire in Lincoln. The Placer County Fire Department, Roseville Fire Department, and Rocklin Fire Department assisted Lincoln firefighters with a house fire on the 500 block of Navigator Drive. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Placer County Fire Department, Roseville Fire Department, and Rocklin Fire Department assisted Lincoln Fire Department with an early morning structure fire in the 500 block of Navigator Dr. All occupants are safe and no injuries are reported. Cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/Xf2FzsIqWv — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) June 22, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
LINCOLN, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman taking out trash attacked by bear inside her Lake Tahoe home

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Officials in California are warning homeowners to be aware after a woman was attacked by a bear in her home. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was attacked in broad daylight while she was taking the trash out of her home. Deputies that said when the woman took the trash out, she left her front door open, and while she was outside the bear walked into the house. When she returned home, she came face to face with the animal, who scratched her face and knocked her to the ground.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Flames doused at county line

El Dorado Hills, Folsom and Cal Fire firefighters knocked down a Tuesday afternoon blaze that scorched grassland near a Folsom subdivision. At 4 p.m. crews responded to the fire burning along eastbound Highway 50, 1 mile east of El Dorado Hills Boulevard. “The fire’s final size was 1 acre and...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Killed in Traffic Crash on Sunrise Boulevard [Rancho Cordova, CA]

Car Accident on Gold Country Boulevard Killed One Woman, Man Injured. The accident happened on Sunrise and Gold Country Boulevard just before 2:00 p.m., following reports of a car colliding with a tree. Upon arrival, paramedics located the driver and one passenger suffering from various injuries. Eventually, medical responders transported...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
FOX40

Man swimming with friends drowns at Folsom Lake

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — California State Parks confirmed that a 47-year-old man died in Folsom Lake near the area of Rattlesnake Bar at 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday. Folsom Sector Superintendent Richard Preston-LeMay said that the man was swimming with two women to a nearby island and when the women reached the island they noticed that […]
FOLSOM, CA
L.A. Weekly

3 Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Highway 108/49 [Jamestown, CA]

Eastbound Lane Blocked after Traffic Accident near Rawhide Road. The accident happened along Highway 108/49 near Rawhide Road around 10:20 a.m., on June 21st, where two vehicles collided for reasons currently unknown. Upon arrival, paramedics located three people who sustained injuries from the crash. Meanwhile, the collision resulted in the...
JAMESTOWN, CA

