ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Arch Manning: 5 Things About Peyton & Eli’s Nephew Who Will Play For Texas Longhorns

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27hg7h_0gK4lB3600
Image Credit: Ted Jackson/AP/Shutterstock

“Committed to the University of Texas. #HookEm,” tweeted Arch Manning on Thursday (June 23). The 18-year-old grandson of Archie Manning and nephew of Eli Manning and Peyton Manning has followed in the family business of football. Like his relatives, he is a quarterback, and like Archie, Eli, and Peyton, Arch is a really good quarterback. He was the No. 1-ranked college football recruit in the 2023 class, according to ESPN, and was sought after by such football programs as Clemson, LSU, Virginia, Alabama, and Georgia.

Following Arch’s tweet – the first one on his account — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian reacted to Manning’s announcement by first retweeting his new quarterback recruit and then by writing “All Gas, No Brakes!!!” in a follow-up post. College football analyst Tony Barnhart tweeted, “Peyton Manning went to Tennessee, and Eli Manning went to Ole Miss because that’s where David Cutcliffe was. Arch Manning is headed to Texas because that’s where Steve Sarkisian is. Pretty simple.” Expect Sarkisian and Manning to give the defending college football champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, a run for their money next season. In the meantime, here’s what you need to know about Arch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VNlfH_0gK4lB3600
Ted Jackson/AP/Shutterstock

Arch Manning Is An American Football Quarterback

Arch Manning has been described as “a rare collision of talent, pedigree, and possibility” by ESPN. He is the star quarterback at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, where he has thrown for 5,731 yards and 72 touchdowns in his first three years of high school football. ESPN adds that Arch has been considered “a top-flight prospect since middle school.”

While any child with the last name “Manning” was going to draw the football world’s attention, one coach who recruited him told ESPN that Arch’s stats speak for himself. “He does have a big arm,” the coach said. “He’s a lot more mobile than everyone thinks. He’s not like a Manning who can’t move. He can get out of trouble. He’s not a statue in the pocket. He played basketball and can dunk. He’s a prototypical kid that sees the field well. He’s not going to make bad decisions and not make bad plays worse and will truly run the offense.”

He Might Be The Best Manning Yet

Arch is reportedly” more mobile” than his two uncles when they were coming out of high school.

“He’s got the quickest release that I’ve ever seen, just how fast the ball gets out,” Nelson Stewart, Manning’s coach at Isidore Newman School told ESPN. “His load to release is almost eerie. He snaps his wrist, and the ball is out. He has tremendous footwork and takes pride in that. His drops are very fast. He has a really good pocket presence. Young quarterbacks sometimes get flushed out and feel the pressure and want to spin and run outside the pocket. He’s not that way. He hangs in there and is willing to take shots.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EWo9E_0gK4lB3600
Ted Jackson/AP/Shutterstock

Arch Manning Is The Son Of Cooper Manning

Arch is the second-eldest child of Cooper Manning, the oldest of Archie’s sons. Cooper played football at Isidore Newman School as a wide receiver. However, a spinal stenosis diagnosis ended Cooper’s sports career, so he turned to the business and television world. Cooper was a partner at Scotia Howard Weil, an energy investment boutique, per Business Week.

Arch Doesn’t Like Attention

At 6-foot-3 and 204 pounds, Arch is a presence on the field, but online, there’s not much to him. “He has such a good level of humility,” said Nelson Stewart. “He doesn’t like attention, and he doesn’t draw attention to himself. He just likes hanging out with his friends.”

The profile describes Arch as someone who “babysits two days a week during the summer and occasionally on the weekend. He doesn’t play video games and isn’t active on social media.” Outside of five posts on his private Instagram, Arch doesn’t share much.

“I check it for other stuff, but I’m not really on there much,” Arch told ESPN. “I don’t really feel like dealing with all of that.”

“I think I am a regular guy on the team,” said Arch. “I think Newman and New Orleans do a good job with that. I’m just a regular student and high school football player. I think outside of New Orleans, they try to hype it up, but I don’t really think much about the whole Manning deal. I’m just trying to enjoy high school.”

He’s Made His Family Proud

“Arch is a sweet kid,” Archie told ESPN in 2021. “He never gives anybody a problem. I’m proud of him. I’ve had three or four of the freshmen’s daddies come up and tell me how Arch is nice to their sons. These are freshmen who aren’t playing and are probably getting kicked around at practice a little bit. That makes me proud of him.”

“Arch has a good approach,” Archie said then. “I don’t worry about Arch, but I don’t want people to expect too much. He’s getting attention; he’s not asking for that. But I guess that comes with it. … The only thing I ever tell Arch is ‘Have fun.'”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Browns’ plan revealed if Deshaun Watson is suspended

The future of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson remains very much uncertain. And the same can be said for his fellow quarterback, Baker Mayfield. That leaves the Browns in an unexpected position. They were certain their quarterback woes would come to an end with the acquisition of Watson, but it’s only ended up muddying the waters further. And as the NFL deliberates on a potential suspension for Watson, Cleveland is busy creating contingency plans.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Has Request For 2 NFL Teams

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders had a message for two AFC East teams on Thursday. Actually, it was a message directed at the NFLPA player reps for the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, who Deion wants to speak with for some reason. "I need the players that’s...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
The Spun

Shareef O'Neal Reacts To Signing With Lakers

Being a Los Angeles Laker officially runs in the O'Neal family. Shareef, Shaq's son, signed with the storied NBA franchise on Thursday night. Shareef will start out playing for the Lakers' Summer League squad. There, he'll get a chance to impress the organization's front office. Shaq's son is incredibly grateful...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Daily

Bulls legend Scottie Pippen pens emotional letter to his son following his deal with Lakers

NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen offered an emotional tribute after his son was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Lakers. Scotty Pippen Jr. is a guard who played for three years at Vanderbilt University. Despite posting some solid numbers over the course of his collegiate career, he went undrafted, with the Lakers then moving in to pick him up.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Cooper Manning
Person
Peyton Manning
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Jabari Smith had tough reaction to being passed in draft

Jabari Smith entered Thursday’s NBA Draft as the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Orlando Magic. Instead, he wound up going third. The former Auburn forward was pretty disappointed upon realizing that he wouldn’t be going in the top two picks. Take a look at his reaction after the Oklahoma City Thunder selected Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 pick.
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Look: Kendrick Perkins Got Into It With 2 NBA Players On Twitter Last Night

On Thursday night, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins unveiled some interesting player comparisons during the NBA Draft. At one point, he compared Duke prospect Trevor Keels to Memphis Grizzlies forward Desmond Bane. That comparison from Perkins really threw off Bane, who then went on Twitter to share his thoughts. He tweeted, "Me...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Dyson Daniels' Mom Goes Viral At The NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft officially kicked off on Thursday night with Duke's Paolo Banchero going No. 1 overall. In the days leading up to the draft, Auburn's Jabari Smith was expected to go with the top pick. However, the Orlando Magic apparently fooled everyone with the pick. Before the draft...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Longhorns#American Football#College Football#The University Of Texas#Espn#Clemson#Lsu#The Georgia Bulldogs
The Spun

Look: Ed Orgeron Spotted At ACC Program's Camp On Saturday

Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron isn't currently listed on a team's coaching staff. Nonetheless, he was spotted at Miami’s Legends Camp on Saturday morning. John Garcia Jr. of Sports Illustrated posted a video of Orgeron getting some work in at Miami's camp on Twitter. Fans around the country...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Has Already Made His Intentions Crystal Clear

There seems to be no sense of urgency within the Baltimore Ravens front office regarding Lamar Jackson‘s contract situation. The former Louisville standout will be playing the 2022 season under a fifth-year option that will pay him $23,016,000. If no deal is made, Jackson can walk away in free...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning’s high school coach explains why QB chose Texas

Arch Manning surprised some people on Thursday when he announced his commitment to Texas, but it sounds like the star quarterback’s high school coach saw it coming. Manning chose Texas and Steve Sarkisian over several other top programs, including Georgia, Alabama and Clemson. Nelson Stewart, Manning’s coach at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Sarkisian “earned” the commitment from Manning. Stewart also credited Texas quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee for his role in recruiting Arch.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Instagram
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cooper Manning's advice to Arch on his college decision

The Manning family exercised caution with Arch Manning’s recruitment. Until the family felt he was ready, Arch was in many ways off limits on the recruiting trail. The young mad was encouraged to make sure Texas was the right choice before picking the Longhorns. According to Jeff Duncan, a columnist for The Times-Picayune in New Orleans, Cooper Manning told his son to sleep on his potential commitment to Texas before announcing. Duncan noted that the next morning Arch confidently committed.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Suns could part ways with another key starter?

Deandre Ayton may want to save an extra seat on the flight out of Phoenix. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported this week that the Suns have called rival teams to gauge the trade value of forward Jae Crowder. Crowder, who will turn 32 next month, is under contract for...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

"Joel Embiid A Great Pick For Sixers But We Will Regret Passing On Doug McDermott For Years", Freezing Cold Takes Didn't Forget About Ed Rendell Draft Prediction

Draft night can be a magical one for many teams around the NBA, but for others, it could be the beginning of something terrible. We've seen these cases since always, with teams like the Portland Trail Blazers passing up on Michael Jordan in 1984, or our favorite victim, the Sacramento King picking Marvin Bagley III instead of Luka Doncic in 2018.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
208K+
Followers
18K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy