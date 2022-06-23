ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Paid Time Off (in LA)

thecomedybureau.com
 5 days ago

Paid Time Off is a comedy show featuring LA’s...

thecomedybureau.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomedybureau.com

Laugh Riot Grrrrl Tao Comedy Patio (in LA)

Take a punch card and keep coming back (5th mic is free) COMICS ONLY. Enter through alley behind Tao (between 1st and 2nd). We are outside. We are NOT USING A MIC (to cut down on touching). You must wear a mask to go in and use the bathroom.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomedybureau.com

The Harold Experience (near LA)

The Harold, a structure developed in Chicago almost one thousand years ago, once again makes its glorious return to Los Angeles theaters. Each hour watch as teams of improvisers work together to develop an improvised piece that cohesively comes together in the end. The monthly lineup will be a rotating...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomedybureau.com

JOEDOME (in LA)

Joe Mitchell hosts one of the wildest, more unpredictable variety show, head-to-head competitions that you’ve ever seen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomedybureau.com

Chatterbox Comedy Night (near LA)

Chatterbox Comedy Night, the legendary Covina comedy show is BACK every Sunday at 9pm at the Chatterbox. Come watch the best up and coming (and sometimes famous) comedians from around the country perform at a bar across the street from a Sizzler (the Sizzler actually didn’t make it through the pandemic)
COVINA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy