Paid Time Off (in LA)

Take a punch card and keep coming back (5th mic is free) COMICS ONLY. Enter through alley behind Tao (between 1st and 2nd). We are outside. We are NOT USING A MIC (to cut down on touching). You must wear a mask to go in and use the bathroom.
The Harold, a structure developed in Chicago almost one thousand years ago, once again makes its glorious return to Los Angeles theaters. Each hour watch as teams of improvisers work together to develop an improvised piece that cohesively comes together in the end. The monthly lineup will be a rotating...
Chatterbox Comedy Night, the legendary Covina comedy show is BACK every Sunday at 9pm at the Chatterbox. Come watch the best up and coming (and sometimes famous) comedians from around the country perform at a bar across the street from a Sizzler (the Sizzler actually didn’t make it through the pandemic)
