Despite Elden Ring having been released only roughly 4 months ago, developer From Software is already nearing the release of its next game. Elden Ring was one of the most anticipated games in quite a while thanks to the success of previous titles from From Software. The developer built a name for itself with games like Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro and then managed to lure in talent like Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin to help out with Elden Ring. This kind of momentum led to a lot of anticipation for the developer's latest game and led it to become the best selling game of 2022 thus far. It had a major appeal to Twitch streamers and YouTubers as well as mainstream audiences, allowing an otherwise niche genre to explode in a truly impressive manner.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 HOUR AGO