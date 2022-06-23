ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, AR

Marion County man found in cave with kidnapping victim

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jebmz_0gK4kHNf00

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Mountain Home Police Department has arrested a Marion County man in connection with the kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl.

Siloam Springs man arrested for rape of 13-year-old girl

According to a press release from the MHPD, Isaac Melder, 40, of Marion County, was arrested on June 22 and faces the following felony charges:

  • Kidnapping
  • Internet stalking of a child
  • Interference with custody
  • Sexual indecency with a child

On May 12, the department received a report of a missing juvenile from a mother who said that her 14-year-old daughter did not get on the bus to return home after school. The mother believed that Melder had picked the girl up.

On June 22, officers with the Mountain Home Police Department, The Department of Corrections Dog Team, and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office searched an area in rural Marion County and discovered the juvenile and Melder living in a cave.

Melder was booked into Baxter County jail with a bond of $1 million.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 3

Related
ozarkradionews.com

Missing Mountain Home Teen Found Living in Cave with Kidnapper, Man Arrested with $1,000,000 Bond

Mountain Home, Ar. – A Mountain Home teen has been recovered safe and her kidnapper arrested following a more than 40 day search. A 14-year old girl went missing on Thursday, May 12 around 3 p.m. from the 1300 block of College Street in Mountain Home. Her mother notified police that she did not get on the bus to come home after school and believed she had been picked up by Isaac Melder, age 40 of Yellville, Ar.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Ozark County teen found safe after being reported missing

Haley Strain (Photo courtesy of Ozark County Sheriff’s Office) An Ozark County teen was found safe shortly after being reported missing. Fourteen-year-old Haley Strain was located just before 4:30 Friday afternoon. According to a Facebook post from the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office, Strain was reported missing around 7 Friday...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
ozarkradionews.com

AR Man Calls Police to Report Assault, But Was Wanted Himself

Thayer, MO. – An AR man has been arrested after calling to report he had been assaulted. On Wednesday, June 22nd, the Thayer Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a call where the caller had reported being assaulted. Upon arrival of the Valero gas station...
THAYER, MO
Kait 8

1 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -One man died and another suffered injuries in a single-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 8:48 a.m. June 24 on State Highway 1 and Senteney Road in Poinsett County. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 31-year-old Jordan T. Hunter of Rainier,...
POINSETT COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marion County, AR
Siloam Springs, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Mountain Home, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Siloam Springs, AR
Marion County, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Mountain Home, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#County Jail#Stalking#Cave#Violent Crime#Mhpd#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLO

Man accused of attempting to ‘rip girlfriend’s lip off like a dog’

A male is being sought in Fulton County after allegedly attempting to bite his girlfriend’s lip off. Thirty-one-year-old Deonte Scott is facing a felony count of aggravated assault. According to the probable cause affidavit, Fulton County deputies responded May 27 to an ongoing altercation along 9 Mile Ridge Road.
whiterivernow.com

BPD: K9s utilized in Monday Walmart threat hunt; investigation ongoing

Here’s an update on the June 20 Batesville Walmart Supercenter bomb threat. According to Batesville Police, the department responded to a call from the store around 7:50 p.m. Monday. Authorities were told a male caller had contacted the store, and while speaking to a store associate, said he was going to “blow the store up.”
BATESVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for trafficking meth

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Fayetteville man was sentenced to 25 years in prison and supervised release for drug trafficking charges. On Tuesday, June 21, 33-year-old Michael Scott Southerland was sentenced to 300 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release on one count of Aiding and Abetting the Possession with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of Methamphetamine.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLO

Negligent homicide charges filed following fatal crash Friday

Negligent homicide charges have been filed following a crash Friday that claimed the life of a man from Salem. Six total charges have been filed against 54-year-old Kamala Dawn Crone of Horseshoe Bend. Killed in the crash was 45-year-old Robert Trent Zeigler. According to the probable cause statement in the...
SALEM, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy