Marion County man found in cave with kidnapping victim

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Mountain Home Police Department has arrested a Marion County man in connection with the kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl.

According to a press release from the MHPD, Isaac Melder, 40, of Marion County, was arrested on June 22 and faces the following felony charges:

Kidnapping

Internet stalking of a child

Interference with custody

Sexual indecency with a child

On May 12, the department received a report of a missing juvenile from a mother who said that her 14-year-old daughter did not get on the bus to return home after school. The mother believed that Melder had picked the girl up.

On June 22, officers with the Mountain Home Police Department, The Department of Corrections Dog Team, and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office searched an area in rural Marion County and discovered the juvenile and Melder living in a cave.

Melder was booked into Baxter County jail with a bond of $1 million.

