ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

Metro to fund $5.3M for 3 THPRD park projects

Metro
 2 days ago

Bylined articles are written by Metro writers and do not necessarily represent the opinions of Metro or the Metro Council. Learn more. Metro will soon begin providing up to $5.3 million in funds for a trio of projects, including a new park, planned by THPRD, the Tualatin Hills Park and Recreation...

www.oregonmetro.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Estacada News

$9.7 million awarded to build rental homes in Estacada

The money awarded by the Oregon Housing Stability Council will go toward building 625 new affordable rentals and homes for ownership.Oregon Housing and Community Services (HCS) has awarded over $73.33 million toward the construction of 625 affordable homes in Oregon counties that have been affected by wildfires, including Clackamas County's own Estacada. Of the total, $9.7 million is slated to go to construction of 36 apartment homes at Estacada Apartments. A 2019 Housing Needs Analysis for the city of Estacada called for additional housing diversity, noting that from 2013-17, 78% of Estacada's housing was single-family detached dwellings. Affordable...
ESTACADA, OR
KXL

Damage To Several Downtown Portland Buildings After Roe V. Wade Demonstrations

Portland, Ore. — Thousands of people gathered in downtown Portland Friday evening for demonstrations following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Our news partner KGW reports two crowds gathered separately near the Multnomah County Justice Center and Tom McCall Waterfront Park. The two groups eventually joined together to an estimated crowd of at least 2,000 people.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
City
Trail, OR
Beaverton, OR
Government
City
Bethany, OR
City
Aloha, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Raleigh Hills, OR
City
Beaverton, OR
City
Cedar Mill, OR
oregontoday.net

Oregon Fish Screening Task Force, June 23

SALEM, Ore – Oregon’s Fish Screening Task Force meets Thursday and Friday, June 23-24 in Salem. On June 23, the Task Force will visit several project sites in the Willamette Valley. With advance notice, the public can attend the field trip via their own transportation. The June 24 meeting is held 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at ODFW headquarters in Salem, and the public may attend in person or virtually through Teams. The agenda includes updates on the Fish Screening Program, projects, and funding. Public participation is encouraged, and you must pre-register 48 hours in advance to provide verbal testimony. Public comments will be heard at 10 a.m. Written comments will be accepted and are encouraged. When registering to speak, please provide your first and last name, which agenda item you wish to speak to, and a valid email address and phone number. To register to speak during the meeting send an email to Katherine.e.nordholm@ODFW.Oregon.gov and include the information listed above. You do not need to pre-register to provide written comment. The seven-member Fish Screening Task Force meets twice annually and as needed, as decided by the Task Force, to advise ODFW on fish screening policies and issues. Task Force members represent agriculture, fishing and conservation, and the general public. Additional information on the Task Force or the ODFW Fish Screening Program is available on the ODFW website or by contacting Katherine Nordholm, ODFW Fish Screening Program Coordinator, at (503) 947-6274 or Katherine.e.nordholm@ODFW.Oregon.gov. Reasonable accommodations will be provided as needed for individuals requesting assistive hearing devices, sign language interpreters or large-print materials. Individuals needing these types of accommodations may call the Information and Education Division at 800-720-6339 or 503-947-6002 at least 24-hours in advance of the meeting.
SALEM, OR
tncontentexchange.com

First responders search for Beaverton man presumed drowned on Snake River

WEISER — Emergency crews will continue searching for a missing man who is a potential drowning victim along the Snake River today. The search had to be suspended around 7 p.m. Thursday as high water flows and high temperatures were hampering efforts. According to the latest information from the U.S. Geological Survey, the flow as of this morning on the Snake River at Weiser is 11,500 cfs.
BEAVERTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Infrastructure#Engagements#Neighborhood Park#Playgrounds#Urban Construction#Bylined#The Metro Council#Bonny Slope
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Drowning victim located near Catfish Junction

HUNTINGTON, Oregon — The Washington County Sheriff's Office announced the drowning victim was located Saturday near Catfish Junction. The drowning occurred Wednesday evening about 4 miles west of Weiser in the Snake River. The man was identified as Bernardo Garcia Jr. He was 50 years old, from Beaverton, Oregon....
WEISER, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kptv.com

Portland woman seriously injured after fall while climbing Mount Hood

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland woman was seriously injured after falling hundreds of feet while climbing Mount Hood early Friday morning, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said just before 6 a.m. Friday, dispatchers received reports a 31-year-old Portland woman had fallen near...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

Everyone Deserves Safe Shelter Refunds $367,000 to Donors After People for Portland Fails to Produce Ballot Initiative for November

On June 20, the political action committee Everyone Deserves Safe Shelter returned over $350,000 in contibutions from donors. including real estate developers Killian Pacific and Schnitzer Properties, among other powerhouses. Everyone Deserves Safe Shelter is the political action committee formed this spring to support a ballot initiative proposed by People...
PORTLAND, OR
Kristen Walters

Popular restaurant group opening new location in Oregon this month

A popular restaurant group responsible for many successful eateries throughout the country is opening a new location in Oregon this weekend. There's nothing like the feeling of excitement when a new restaurant opens in town. The anticipation of trying something new, the buzz of excitement in the air, and the chance to be one of the first people to experience it – it's all part of the fun.
OREGON STATE
Scorebook Live

Mia Brahe-Pedersen of Lake Oswego breaks Oregon record in 100 meters, joins Oregon City's Sophia Beckmon, Roosevelt graduate Lily Jones as U-20 World Championships qualifiers

By René Ferrán | Photo by Pam Cosper  Three more Oregon high schoolers booked their tickets to Cali, Colombia, this summer with runner-up finishes Friday at the U.S. Under-20 Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene. However, only two will end up making the trip to ...
TEXARKANA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy