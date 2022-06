Toran Lee Savant, 37, Warsaw, died unexpectedly at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022. He was born May 6, 1985, in Warsaw, to Marcella Manns and Jessie Lee Savant, Jr. Toran was a lifetime resident of Kosciusko County; he was a 2003 graduate of Whitko High School, South Whitley. He enlisted in the U.S. Army July 6, 2004, and was stationed in Germany, Kuwait and Iraq for a few months. He received the Iraq Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; he proudly served until he was honorably discharged July 5, 2007.

