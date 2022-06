With the Russell Westbrook experiment blowing up in their face, the Los Angeles Lakers are limited in options when it comes to retooling the roster. Westbrook is widely expected to opt into his gargantuan $47 million player option this week, but his contract does have value as a massive expiring. The Lakers could conceivably look to deal him if they’re willing to take on long-term money, but so far no deals have come to surface.

