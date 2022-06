Salina is one of only a handful of locations across the country where seniors enrolled in the Meals on Wheels program can also get food delivered for their pets. Rosie Walter from the Saline County of Department of Senior Services tells KSAL News the county offers free healthcare and food for pets of seniors who already utilize the Meals On Wheels program, further supporting homebound senior citizens of Salina.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO