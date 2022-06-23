Death investigation underway after man found shot to death in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A death investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death near the 700 block of Hancock Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Portsmouth Police say the man was found with a fatal gunshot wound.

In response to this death investigation, Portsmouth Police will hold a RESET walk at 5 p.m. on the corner of Stratford Street and Hancock Avenue.

This will be one of two RESET walks held in the city Thursday, with the second walk taking place on the corner of Hickory Street and Phillips Avenue in response to a shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead Wednesday night.

There is no further information.

