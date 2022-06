Dr. Jessica Shepherd, the chief medical officer at Verywell Health, joined Cheddar News to discuss what the overturning of Roe v. Wade means from a medical standpoint. “There are a range of reasons that women choose to have an abortion, and that can range anywhere from financial reasons to also medical reasons," she said. "These are the reasons why, it's again, very important that we understand the importance of abortion care because it's never just one thing or one reason why someone is choosing to have abortion. And we really need to make sure that we understand why access is so crucial."

