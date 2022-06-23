Exclusive Look at Amazon-Owned Zoox View of Driverless Future

Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, joined Cheddar News to talk about how the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade affects teachers as well as to point out the disconnect in preventing certain states control over gun laws while giving them the ability to completely ban abortions. "States no longer have a right to keep children safe from gun violence, yet all of a sudden, states now have this intrusive right into the very very private decisions of a family on if they want to have children or not," she said.

