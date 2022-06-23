Exclusive Look at Amazon-Owned Zoox View of Driverless Future
Cheddar News got an inside look at Amazon's Zoox, a company focused on autonomous electric vehicles. Senior reporter Michelle Castillo has the story.
Cheddar News got an inside look at Amazon's Zoox, a company focused on autonomous electric vehicles. Senior reporter Michelle Castillo has the story.
Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.https://cheddar.com/
Comments / 0