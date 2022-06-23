ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Exclusive Look at Amazon-Owned Zoox View of Driverless Future

 2 days ago

Cheddar News got an inside look at Amazon's Zoox, a company focused on autonomous electric vehicles. Senior reporter Michelle Castillo has the story.

ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

