Grand Chute man gets 15 years in prison for producing child pornography
By WBAY news staff
WBAY Green Bay
2 days ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A U.S. judge sentenced a 45-year-old Grand Chute man Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison for production of child pornography. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Adan Corona-Fuentes impersonated a boy on social media...
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – On June 21, Steven Avery was moved from a maximum-security penitentiary to a medium-security state prison. Avery, 59, is serving a life sentence for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County. According to the Department of Corrections, records show that Avery was...
Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, June 23, 2022.
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Sheboygan man is accused of taking hundreds of inappropriate photos of his middle school students. Court documents say this investigation started when two teen girls, only 14 and 15, noticed a man at the beach taking their photo. They confronted him, and a different group of teens called the police.
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — The second of two Wisconsin women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man is petitioning for her release. Morgan Geyser, 20, asked Waukesha...
WAUKESHA, Wis. — One of the two girls who stabbed their sixth-grade classmate nearly to death in Waukesha's Slender Man case in 2014 is asking to be released from a mental institution. Both attackers were found not guilty of attempted homicide by reason of mental disease. Anissa Weier received...
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oshkosh man died following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle. The Oshkosh Police Department said officers responded to Harrison Street and Nicolet Avenue around 9:37 a.m. The driver of the motorcycle, a 21-year-old Oshkosh man, was pronounced dead after arriving at an area...
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A 53-year-old man, who was recently indicted by a jury, allegedly said he would “be the next mass shooter.”. According to the United States Department of Justice, Whittier Ives was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 22 for unlawfully possessing a firearm. The...
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An Oshkosh man who described himself has the “next mass shooter” is facing federal firearm charges. Whittier P. Ives, 53, is accused of unlawfully possessing a firearm. According to the indictment, Ives is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a court-ordered mental...
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a physical disturbance that involved a gun and ‘several individuals’ at an Oshkosh residence on June 24. According to a release, officers received information that a physical disturbance took place involving a gun and that a...
A local Police Chief says that people have a right in this country to own firearms, but in the wake of recent multiple mass shootings “something needs to be done.”. During a recent appearance on WOMT’s Be My Guest program, Two Rivers Police Chief Brian Kohlmeier explained what he’d like to see occur.
NOTICE: The following story has some details that may be disturbing to some. The Roncalli Middle School teacher that is accused of taking inappropriate photos of his students is now also facing charges in Sheboygan County. 36-year-old Gregory Melin, who resides in Sheboygan, was arrested on June 15th after he...
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A middle school teacher suspected of taking inappropriate photos of girls in his classroom was arrested after allegedly taking photos of teenage girls on a beach. A probable cause document gives more details on the allegations against Gregory Melin, 36. Melin teaches seventh and eighth...
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 21-year-old is dead after a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle in Oshkosh Saturday morning. According to Oshkosh Police, they are investigating a crash that happened on Harrison Street at Nicolet Avenue at 9:37 a.m. The crash was between a vehicle and a motorcycle that was driven by a 21-year-old man from Oshkosh.
VILLAGE OF ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is looking to speak with a suspect that approached a woman in her driveway on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials, at 4:53 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, an unknown man approached a woman in her driveway in the area of East River Drive and Heyden Lane in the Village of Allouez.
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The woman who bought the gun used in a Fond du Lac murder was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison. Callie Bender, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of straw purchasing of a firearm. She was also placed on extended supervision for three years by Judge Dale English.
Joshua P. Johnson needed help. His family knew he needed it. The criminal justice system knew he needed it and more than once had even sent Johnson for counseling. But when the 37-year-old Oshkosh man pulled a 9mm handgun at a Memorial Day cookout on Oxford Avenue and shot his sister’s boyfriend in the head, there was no help to be found.
Manitowoc County Coroner Curtis Green provided some statistics this week about the number of accidental deaths in the county. During an appearance on WOMT’s Be My Guest program, Green expressed concern over the high amount of alcohol deaths here. “When we’re talking about intoxicants, last year we had 25...
