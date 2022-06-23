One seriously injured in accident on River Road
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash with serious injuries that happened Thursday afternoon on River Road in Burke County.
AT 2:08pm, Georgia State Patrol Post 21 (Sylvania) was requested to investigate a crash on River Road in Burke County.
The preliminary investigation shows that a tractor trailer was traveling east on River Road, and a Volkswagen Jetta was traveling west. The tractor-trailer came upon stopped traffic but was following too closely. The driver veered left, trying to avoid a rear end collision. However, the tractor trailer went into the path of the Jetta.
The driver of the Jetta, Jakob Evans, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
The driver of the tractor trailer, Willie Brown, of Tuscaloosa and his passenger were uninjured.
Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation.
