Burke County, GA

One seriously injured in accident on River Road

By Ashlyn Williams
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sPcXg_0gK4hrp600

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash with serious injuries that happened Thursday afternoon on River Road in Burke County.

AT 2:08pm, Georgia State Patrol Post 21 (Sylvania) was requested to investigate a crash on River Road in Burke County.

The preliminary investigation shows that a tractor trailer was traveling east on River Road, and a Volkswagen Jetta was traveling west. The tractor-trailer came upon stopped traffic but was following too closely. The driver veered left, trying to avoid a rear end collision. However, the tractor trailer went into the path of the Jetta.

The driver of the Jetta, Jakob Evans, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the tractor trailer, Willie Brown, of Tuscaloosa and his passenger were uninjured.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WJBF

WJBF

