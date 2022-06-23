Don't miss this Hughes Music Show!

Since Henry Perry, the self-styled father of Kansas Metropolis barbecue, opened his first lunch stand in 1908, locals and vacationers have been attempting to pin down what precisely defines the KC barbecue model. Misconceptions abound. Many suppose that thin-sliced brisket and tomato sauce sweetened with molasses are necessities of the style. Others level to burnt ends, one of many metropolis’s proudest innovations: fatty, smoky cubes of beef brisket with a crunchy, caramelized bark. However pitmasters listed here are simply as preoccupied with beef and pork ribs, hand-cranked sausages, moist and salty pit ham, and different preparations of brisket.
