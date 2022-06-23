The Queen of the Gypsies – By Kathryn Passeretti

The past two years and change have been a long, hard time for Chicago restaurants, and while most pandemic restrictions have been lifted and diners are eating out again, the troubles continue: there’s still a labor shortage, equipment shipments are still delayed, and the cost of gas and ingredients continues to soar. And so many big restaurant openings that were optimistically planned for summer have been postponed till fall. But there are still quite a few to look forward to, including a new concert venue, an Instagram-friendly museum and ice cream parlor, and a local link on a celebrated international chain. Read on to find out more about the summer’s most anticipated openings.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO