ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Best Beauty Products of July, According to Real Simple Editors

By Real Simple Editors
Real Simple
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Real Simple, we worship economy and efficiency. We road-tested a lot of today's top beauty products—from makeup to skincare—to figure out what's actually worth adding to your everyday routine. Here are the 10 stand-out picks that topped our list this month. Best Beauty Products July 2022....

www.realsimple.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us What Vitamin C Does To Our Skin

From serums and oils to moisturizers and sunscreens, Vitamin C has made its way into virtually every type of skincare product under the sun. Whatever you’re looking for, you can likely find an option that contains this ingredient. And with all the hype around it in the skincare sphere, you may have found yourself asking: what exactly does Vitamin C do? As it turns out, the answer is a lot! This water-soluble antioxidant nutrient can do wonders for your skin, especially when it comes to diminishing signs of aging.
SKIN CARE
WWD

Wellness Watch: The Best At-home Lymphatic Drainage Products

Click here to read the full article. In Fiore Lâche-Lymphe This tincture ​​includes circulatory enhancing herbs like calendula, butcher’s broom, echinacea, cleavers and tangerine essential oil to help stimulate and clear the lymphatic system, $85.More from WWDBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi Choi Ricari Studios Massage Compression Capri Leggings Made with a proprietary honeycomb weave, these Italian-made compression leggings are billed to improve circulation, reduce fluid retention and support lymphatic drainage as the body moves, $150. De La Heart The Body Massage Tool Made of 100 percent pine wood, this massage contraption aids in lymphatic...
SKIN CARE
In Style

How To Apply Eyeshadow Like a Pro

We've spend a significant amount of time wearing masks. So while lipstick may still be somewhat out of the question, our eyes are still often all people see. Therefore, it makes sense if you've been more focused on your eye makeup as of late. But if you are new to...
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Products#Real Simple#Beauty Products#Cosmetics#Dry Skin#Hypnose Mascara
ohmymag.co.uk

How often should you poop in a day?

However gross it may sound; pooping is a necessity of life that one cannot ignore. Your poop can indicate if you're getting enough fibre and water in your diet, as well as whether your digestive tract is processing food too rapidly or too slowly. Additionally, persistent changes in bowel habits or the nature of your excrement may indicate a medical ailment that has to be treated.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dresser from 1964 Becomes a Black and White Beauty

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Spotting quality vintage furniture in antique and secondhand stores is a true talent, one that the best collectors and furniture flippers alike have, so it’s no surprise that when professional furniture flipper Katie Grossman (@therevivalist_) saw this 1964 dresser, she knew it was something special.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

The Ingenious Amazon Shelf That Makes the Most of Unused Corner Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When living in a small apartment, you’re pretty much required to get scrappy with how you organize home goods and accessories. Sometimes, that can feel like trying to create storage space out of thin air. Fortunately, there are plenty of viable product options when it comes to, for example, expanding your cabinet space, decluttering your closet or organizing your bathroom. With bedrooms and communal areas, shelving is a must not only for storing various knick-knacks, but also for displaying works of art and dressing up your interior style. Even knowing all of this, I can guess that there’s still one facet of most homes that remains vastly underutilized: corners!
SHOPPING
LiveScience

The best and worst foods for teeth

If you want a healthy smile, you’ll already know about the importance of brushing, but have you considered your diet? Sugar-laden products are among the worst foods for teeth as they create the conditions for tooth decay. Instead, focus on eating more nutrient-dense foods that strengthen your teeth and protect against cavities.
HEALTH
Real Simple

Surprise! Amazon Already Dropped Tons of Space-Saving Furniture Deals Ahead of Prime Day Starting at $22

In case you didn't know, Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, and the massive two-day sale will bring some of the lowest prices on big-ticket home items. One of the best ways to take advantage of the shopping event is to give in to those expensive, space-saving home pieces for the living room, bedroom, and bathroom because everything will be heavily discounted to prices so low, you'll think they're typos.
SHOPPING
Real Simple

Amazon Slashed Prices on Hundreds of Vacuums Ahead of Prime Day—and Prices Start at $29

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Every year, Amazon keeps shoppers on their toes until announcing when Prime Day, the retailer's two-day sale spectacle, will occur. Shoppers' guessing can finally come to a close because this year's sale is slated for July 12 and 13. But the biggest misconception about Prime Day is that it's the only time to shop. Ahead of the event, Amazon already has quietly released thousands of sales on name brand products—and there are vacuums that are almost 80 percent off right now.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

I Tried What’s Gaby Cooking’s Costco-Style Double Chocolate Chip Muffins and My World Has Flipped Upside-Down

The Costco experience can be summed up in a single product: their muffins. The breakfast bakes come in a limited number of flavors and Costco’s aisles are more carefully curated than your local grocery. The muffins, just like everything else in the store, are oversized. They’re priced per dozen so members can mix and match two 6-pack flavors. It’s bulk buying at its finest.
RECIPES
ETOnline.com

Get Crocs Sandals and Slides for Only $22 — Shop The Sale

From celeb-loved Balenciaga launching a new line of Crocs to Justin Bieber rocking a pair of platform foam footwear at the 2022 Grammys, the Crocs craze is here to stay and helping us step into summer in style. Crocs make the perfect shoe for traveling through airports and summer vacations. The comfortable shoe brand has become a mainstay, and it doesn't look like they're going anywhere soon. So, if you've been dying to try out their classic clogs and customize them with the brand's adorable charms, don't hold back.
SHOPPING
thespruceeats.com

Soursop Ice Cream Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) This soursop ice cream will improve your day, whether as a co-star or a solo act. It's the kind you eat before and after dinner or any time you need a bit more joy. It doesn't require many ingredients, comes together without an ice cream machine, and can be customized to your soul's desire with your favorite diced add-ins and swirls.
FOOD & DRINKS
veranda.com

Martha Stewart's 3 Rules for Creating the Perfect Outdoor Space

Martha Stewart is known for creating beautiful, timeless spaces—and her sprawling estate in Katonah, New York is no exception. I recently got to explore the 150-acre property, which features everything from a cutting garden and a potager garden to a shaded fern garden and a Japanese maple woodland. Needless to say, it’s a gardener’s paradise.
KATONAH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy