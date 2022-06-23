Man arrested in machete attack in Gadsden

A community will be paying final respects Monday to a Chambers County deputy who died in the line of duty June 20. There will be a celebration to remember J'Mar Colin Abel, 24, at Kelly Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Munford at 3 p.m. Monday. A visitation for Abel will be held Sunday from 3-7 p.m. at S.M. Goodson Funeral Home in Talladega. Law enforcement from across the state are expected to be in attendance.

TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO