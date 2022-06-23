ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

Man arrested in machete attack in Gadsden

By WBRC Staff
wbrc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after being charged with robbery and assault. Authorities say on June 22, deputies responded...

www.wbrc.com

Comments / 4

 

wvtm13.com

Gadsden man charged with assault involving a machete

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — A Gadsden man is suspected of assaulting another man with a machete, officials said. Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton said Junior Pitts, 40, has been charged with robbery, assault and unlawful possession of controlled substances. According to the police report, deputies responded to U.S. Highway...
GADSDEN, AL
wbrc.com

Homewood Police investigating possible drowning

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Police say they are currently conducting a death investigation that happened on June 25. Authorities say this happened Saturday afternoon at a home on Kenilworth Drive. Officers there found an adult unresponsive in the backyard pool. The victim died on the scene. Authorities are investigating...
HOMEWOOD, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Deputy killed during chase to be buried in Talladega County

A community will be paying final respects Monday to a Chambers County deputy who died in the line of duty June 20. There will be a celebration to remember J'Mar Colin Abel, 24, at Kelly Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Munford at 3 p.m. Monday. A visitation for Abel will be held Sunday from 3-7 p.m. at S.M. Goodson Funeral Home in Talladega. Law enforcement from across the state are expected to be in attendance.
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Glencoe K9 assists officer in drug investigation, arrest

ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Georgia woman faces drug charges in Etowah County following an arrest and investigation, according to Sheriff Jonathan Horton. Horton said Natasha Deanna Scott, 45, of Atlanta, is charged with Drug Trafficking (Methamphetamine) and Carrying Pistol Without a Permit. On June 23, 2022 Officer Joseph...
GLENCOE, AL
sylacauganews.com

Childersburg Police Chief Injured, Hospitalized

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. – Childersburg Police Chief Richard McClelland was reportedly injured in a single-vehicle accident in Childersburg on Saturday afternoon. Mayor Ken Wesson confirmed that McClelland was transported by ambulance to UAB Hospital in Birmingham where his condition is being evaluated. With the police department since 2011, McClelland was...
CHILDERSBURG, AL
CBS 42

Columbiana man charged with murdering grandmother

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Columbiana man with the murder of his grandmother. According to SCSO, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Highway 97 in the Summerhill community on reports of a suspicious person. Shortly thereafter, deputies were called to a residence in the 100 block […]
COLUMBIANA, AL
CBS 42

Inmate that escaped in stolen ambulance steals car in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate that escaped from UAB Hospital in a stolen ambulance Wednesday afternoon has reportedly now stolen a vehicle in Cullman. According to Sgt. Adam Clark with the Cullman Police Department, Phillip Shane Bradford, 45, stole a vehicle from a Walmart parking lot on Olive Street Thursday morning. The vehicle was […]
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported June 24, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported June 24, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents June 23 domestic violence – 3rd degree; person; 10th St. SE; damaged door; $3,000theft of property – 1st degree; person; Olive St. SW; ’04 GMC Envoy; $5,500criminal trespass – 3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW Arrests June 23 Combs, Bradley R; 38 criminal trespass – 3rd degree Golden, Kate M; 28 criminal trespass – 3rd degree Haynes, Benjamin M; 36 FTA – open container in vehicleFTA – driving without licenseFTA – improper lane usageFTA – fail to signal McWaters, Taylor Z; 29 FTA – public intoxication (2 counts) Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL
CNHI

Arrests for Monday, June, 20 - Thursday, June 23, 2022

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday:. Failure to appear- driving without a license: Stephen M Reynolds, Jr., 41, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center. Burglary, third degree: Joshua E. Burditus, 37, of...
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham man gets six years in prison for gun, drug charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The office of the U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona announced that a Birmingham man has been sentenced to six years in prison for gun and drug charges. Officials say 39-year-old LaMarcus Antonio Sills Sr. pleaded guilty to charges that he possessed heroin with the intent to distribute, felon possession of a firearm, and carried a firearm during and in relation to drug trafficking crime.
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, June 25th

Jonathan Butler, age 36 of Centre – 5-Day Sanction;. Terrence Wright, age 43 of Attalla – Failure to Appear;. Gavin Knight, 21 of Gaylesville – Failure to Appear on prior charges of Driving while License Cancelled;. Audrey Fisher, age 27 of Cedar Bluff – Failure to Appear/Theft...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Robbery suspect sought by Birmingham PD

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) reports detectives are conducting a robbery investigation and requests assistance from the public in identifying a suspect. According to the BPD, on Sunday, June 12, a community member was robbed of personal items while in the 7000 Block of 1st Avenue South. The […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Scottsboro woman arrested on drug-related charges, financial exploitation of the elderly

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Scottsboro Police Department conducted a traffic stop on June 23, resulting in the arrest of a woman on multiple charges. Carrie Anne King was known to have warrants with the Scottsboro Police Department for second-degree financial exploitation of the elderly and fraudulent use of a debit/credit card. Officers also discovered that King was in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, controlled prescription pills and drug paraphernalia.
SCOTTSBORO, AL
WHNT-TV

Hartselle Police investigate shooting

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities confirm a juvenile was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon. Hartselle Police say the offenders shot into an occupied vehicle from another vehicle near Frost and Crestline Streets. Police say the juvenile has non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators are interviewing witnesses and believe the offenders may...
HARTSELLE, AL
wbrc.com

Man killed, 2 others injured in Center Point crash

CENTER POINT Ala. (WBRC) - A single-vehicle crash claimed a man’s life and injured two others. Shortly before noon on June 23, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 1700 block of Carson Road in Center Point to investigate a single-vehicle accident. Upon arrival, deputies found a silver Mercury that had left the roadway and traveled down a ravine, striking multiple trees.
CENTER POINT, AL
wvtm13.com

Georgia man killed in crash on Highway 280 in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A Georgia man was killed in a crash in Shelby County Friday. The Alabama State Troopers reported Jason Vaughn, 45, of Lagrange, Georgia, died when the tractor-trailer truck he was driving rolled off Highway 280 in the Chelsea area. The state troopers say about 7:55...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
