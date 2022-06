The price for a barrel of oil hasn't gone up much since March, but gas prices seem to go up every day. What gives? Theories abound. Regardless of whom or what you choose to blame, drivers are willing to try anything to save money on gas these days. While we can't guarantee that Mobil 1 Advanced Fuel Economy motor oil will save you money on gas, folks who use it regularly swear by it.

TRAFFIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO