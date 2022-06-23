Wanted: Columbus Police searching for these violent offenders
COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The Columbus Police Department has released a list of its most wanted violent offenders in hopes that someone can help police get them off the streets.
Police said these individuals should not be approached, and under no circumstances should any attempt to apprehend them.
If you see any of the people, please call 911 immediately.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.
Comments / 5