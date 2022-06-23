ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Wanted: Columbus Police searching for these violent offenders

By Jolyn Hannah
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bZDPx_0gK4ewm000

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The Columbus Police Department has released a list of its most wanted violent offenders in hopes that someone can help police get them off the streets.

Police said these individuals should not be approached, and under no circumstances should any attempt to apprehend them.

If you see any of the people, please call 911 immediately.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qAkad_0gK4ewm000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tq6M1_0gK4ewm000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=002zIX_0gK4ewm000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pOnZ2_0gK4ewm000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m8tyI_0gK4ewm000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21LNp0_0gK4ewm000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E6sab_0gK4ewm000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qydmA_0gK4ewm000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PDNIL_0gK4ewm000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NpsOl_0gK4ewm000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Myg5H_0gK4ewm000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tRj9X_0gK4ewm000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1emJdF_0gK4ewm000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38FO5g_0gK4ewm000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mX4c9_0gK4ewm000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mytmN_0gK4ewm000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PfXQ8_0gK4ewm000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HtwHP_0gK4ewm000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jGyHK_0gK4ewm000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HYPbG_0gK4ewm000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tdNko_0gK4ewm000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mugLH_0gK4ewm000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wijVf_0gK4ewm000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sp7Qq_0gK4ewm000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kvSSr_0gK4ewm000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fMHj6_0gK4ewm000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xCRNe_0gK4ewm000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G8JB8_0gK4ewm000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18w8OW_0gK4ewm000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kobce_0gK4ewm000
