ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

What To Expect From Gundam Evolution Console Network Test

By Alex Avila
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gundam Evolution, a 6v6 team-based shooter, similar to Overwatch, launches its network test for consoles. Here’s what to expect. From June 22 to June 28, Xbox and Playstation users can play test Bandai Namco’s shooter based on the anime series. In the past, Gundam Evolution had a...

thegamehaus.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Xbox 360 Exclusives This September

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users are getting an Xbox 360 exclusive and its sequel this September. When you think of Xbox 360 exclusives, you think of series like Halo, Gears of War, Crackdown, Fable, and Dead Rising. The Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console so far by some margin, and it's partially because of its exclusive games. Every other generation, Xbox's exclusives haven't compared to the exclusives of its primary competitor, PlayStation. The Xbox 360 generation was different though. Not only was Microsoft pumping out high-quality exclusive games, but it was collecting a variety of smaller and more random exclusives you would' expect it to have. For example, Bullet Soul was locked down as an Xbox 360 console exclusive, as was its follow-up, Bullet Soul: Infinite Burst.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Losing Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch Next Month

PlayStation is losing console exclusivity for a game next month as the game migrates to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. PlayStation and Nintendo are both well known for their exclusive games. Over the years, a decent proportion of the greatest games have been exclusive to one of their platforms. These are exclusives made by PlayStation or Nintendo though. There are plenty of other games not made by either that find themselves exclusive for a variety of reasons. One of these games is F.I.S.T Forged in Shadow Torch, a game made by Chinese studio TiGames.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS5 stock – live: Game and Studio restocks available now – find the best deal on the console

Update 23 June: The PS5 is in stock at Game and for BT customers at the BT Shop. It is also in stock at Hughes, Studio and The Game Collection. Read on for more information.Since launching in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been notoriously difficult to get hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the global pandemic have brought production of Sony’s latest games console to a standstill.Thankfully, the situation has improved in recent months. The PS5 was pretty much in stock throughout the entire month of May, with Game leading the charge. We had nearly 108 restocks across the month – the...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pre-Order Bonus Revealed

The online Pokemon Center store has provided players with some exclusive news about a pre-order bonus for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Earlier this week, pre-orders for the new Pokemon games went live on the online Pokemon Center retail store. Surprisingly, the pre-order page noted that players will receive a code for a unique accessory to be used within the game – a backpack their character can wear during their adventure. Details about the style and design of the backpack will be revealed at a later date. The backpack will only be unlocked via a code that will be distributed to players via email on the game's release date.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evolution#Mobile Game#Mobile Suit Gundam#Consoles#Video Game#Bandai Namco#Hud#Hp
PC Gamer

Elden Ring studio FromSoftware has a new game in the 'final stages' of development

Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki is also apparently working on something entirely new. You might think that after putting out a massive magnum opus like Elden Ring (opens in new tab), FromSoftware might be inclined to take a year or two (or three) off. But apparently not, because Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki recently told Japanese site 4Gamer (opens in new tab) (via Gematsu (opens in new tab)) that the studio's next game is in the "final stages" of development.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Has a New Giveaway

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is celebrating the finale of its recent anime tie-in with a new giveaway. Players can obtain a variant version of the Baneful Fox Mask by logging into the game and claiming it via the Mystery Gift function. This Baneful Fox Mask is based off of the Shiny version of Hisuian Zorua and was added to the game to celebrate the end of Pokemon: Hisuian Snow, a three episode mini-series set in the Hisui region. Pokemon: Hisuian Snow features a Shiny Hisuian Zorua. Notably, the original Baneful Fox mask was given away to early purchasers of Pokemon Legends: Arceus and was only removed from Mystery Gift a few weeks ago. You can check out the new mask below:
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

How to Download Games Faster on PS4

The PlayStation 4 has various tricks to speed up your downloads, but you can only go as far as your internet speed. Therefore, we’re teaching you how to download games faster on PS4 without changing your internet service. If you’re planning on downloading faster on the console, there’re various...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Overwatch
ComicBook

PlayStation Report May Leak Next Huge Console Exclusive Game

A new PlayStation report may shed light on a future and big console exclusive game for the PS4 and PS5. Yesterday, we relayed word of a new report that claimed PlayStation was preparing to reveal three new gaming headsets and two new gaming monitors next week under the branding "INZONE." Not long after we relayed this report, Sony confirmed a special presentation is happening on June 28. Promoting this representation, it used the tagline "Find Your New Zone," which is an obvious reference to "INZONE."
VIDEO GAMES
coinquora.com

New Play-to-Earn Game To Be Released by Blockchain Gaming G4AL

A new free-to-play game from G4AL with stellar graphics is reported to be launched soon. Manel Sort, CEO of G4AL, is the mastermind behind this soon-to-be-launched game. The game will be a different kind of Elemental Raiders, another free-to-play game. Manel Sort, CEO and co-founder of Games for a Living...
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Seoul Dynasty New Merch

The Seoul Dynasty, the newly minted Kickoff Clash champions of the APAC region, dropped new merch for the fans on June 20th KST. It was an exciting announcement because the Seoul Dynasty is not a team that is known for many merch drops. There were four new items that appeared in this drop ranging from apparel to accessories. Here is a look at the new merch drop that just happened.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Stardew Valley getting “new content” in version 1.6

ConcernedApe, a.k.a. Eric Barone, created something special with Stardew Valley, selling over 20 million copies since its release date in early 2016. In the years since it was released, Barone has supported the game with new content. Now, the developer has tweeted an update about new content coming to Stardew Valley in update 1.6.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

I'm glad the PS4 version of Final Fantasy 16 was scrapped

Final Fantasy 16 is shaping up to be one of the PS5's biggest exclusives, but according to producer Naoki Yoshida, it could've been on PS4 too. Yoshida was recently interviewed about Final Fantasy 16 by Japanese publication Famitsu (opens in new tab), following the release of FF16's latest trailer during Sony's State of Play earlier this month. Suggesting the trailer received a better response than expected, Famitsu asked how Yoshida felt about the response given to FF16's reveal trailer in 2020. It's here that Yoshida confirmed the team took a different approach, mainly because a PS4 release was being considered.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Remastered Blade Runner adventure available now on PC and consoles

And just like that, Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition has launched. The remaster of the groundbreaking point-and-click PC adventure from 1997, which ran into development difficulties two years ago, is available now via Steam and the Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation marketplaces. Nightdive Studios announced in March 2020 that it was updating Westwood Studios’ acclaimed sci-fi narrative, but in October of that year, studio chief Stephen Kick acknowledged that developers hadn’t realized the number of character models in the game, all of which would need remastering. Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition was then given a TBD launch window.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Wild Rift Ranked: New Mode

The Wild Rift Ranked system has undeniably been rather flawed. So many of the players complained about toxicity, afk players, and even ELO inflation. For those unaware of these issues, pretty much ranked has recently become an incredibly terrible environment. Literal 45% win rate players are perfectly capable of climbing into Grand Masters, thanks to the loss prevention system alongside broken LP gain system.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

The best pre-order deals for The Callisto Protocol on Playstation, Xbox and PC

The Callisto Protocol is an upcoming survival horror game from Striking Distance Studios. While we saw plenty of new footage at the Summer Game Fest, there’s still plenty we don’t know around the upcoming title. Helmed by Glen Schofield, co-creator of the original Dead Space from Visceral Games, this latest title is set to be one of the biggest space-based horror games to come out this year. The Callisto Protocol is set in 2320 at a prison colony called Black Iron, located on Jupiter's moon Callisto. The player takes the role of prisoner Jacob Lee as he finds himself caught...
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

NA Challengers 2 Playoffs Preview: Top 4

The North America Stage 2 Challengers Playoffs are halfway over, with four teams eliminated, and four teams remaining. The top seeds of the Groups Stage finally fight it out, while two teams face elimination in a match for their playoff lives. With only two slots for NA at Masters 2 Copenhagen, winning is a must for each of the teams here. Placement will not only decide seeding for Masters, but points to the NA Last Chance Qualifier at the end of the year. Here are the previews for the NA Playoff’s upcoming matches.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Steam Summer Sale 2022: The Best Anime Games You Can Get Right Now

Anime games offer a lot of variety just like their film/television and manga counterparts. Anime can cover a lot of different genres and themes, which means that there is something for everyone. Whether you like solving puzzles or throw hands, there is an abundance of anime games to choose from. Since the Steam Summer Sale 2022 is underway, here are IGN India’s picks for the best anime games that you can add to your library for some hefty discounts.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
855K+
Views
ABOUT

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy