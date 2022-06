ATLANTA (AP) — After a slow start to the season, Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson has turned it around and is sizzling at the plate. Swanson hit two home runs and the Atlanta Braves built a big lead early before holding off the San Francisco Giants 7-6 Thursday for their 18th win in 21 games this month.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO