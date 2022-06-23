ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

The economics of the Westminster Dog Show: Best in show gets no prize money, but about that breeding…

By Christine Mui
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WPDhH_0gK4dsHJ00

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Trumpet the bloodhound won the coveted best in show prize at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Wednesday night, but victories like his don’t come cheap.

Each year, the winning dog walks away with the Westminster Legend Trophy, a hand-engraved crystal bowl. But even for the first-place champion, there is no cash prize.

In fact, competing at the nation's most prestigious dog show can cost tens of thousands of dollars. Entry fees start at $100, according to the premium list for this year’s event. Then, there are the expenses of traveling to New York for the show—hotels and transportation—as well as ongoing grooming and upkeep of the dog’s appearance.

So what do the winners actually win?

Spending money

Once on the grass, some owners show their own dogs. But more often, they hire professional handlers to lead the dogs as judges grade how closely they meet their breed’s standards.

Trumpet’s handler and owner, Heather Helmer, also bred the 4-year-old. On the side, she’s a handler for hire, charging anywhere from $100 to $400 for ringside handling, depending on the type of show, according to her website. For Westminster, her ringside fees start at $1,000, with an extra $800 bonus if the dog wins best in show.

But those fees could be considered chump change compared to the small fortune many spend leading up to the competition. During this so-called campaign period, owners fly their dogs around the country and advertise them in magazines to generate buzz in the year before Westminster.

Campaigns could spend $250,000 in total or $100,000 just on advertising, owners reported to CNBC. And a full-page commercial ad in the glossy pages of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show’s own catalog costs $350, according to the event’s premium list.

“Advertising in The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Catalog is an excellent opportunity to promote your dogs to the public,” the Westminster Kennel Club wrote.

The Westminster Kennel Club did not respond to Fortune’s request for comment.

Making money

Although it’s an expensive process, becoming a champion for the return of no prize money could pay off with time.

Some Westminster champions have been able to make money from brand sponsorships and ambassadorships. Last year’s best in show, Wasabi the Pekingese, became an ambassador for Purina’s Pro Plan brand. Wasabi’s owner told The New York Times that this ambassadorship meant some free food and discounts.

Owners can also recoup expenses by selling puppies and charging stud fees for breeding.

Wasabi, for example, has sired six puppies, his owner told the Times. Money off of breeding potential is not guaranteed; the first beagle to ever win best in show, Uno, was infertile. Still, the puppies of Westminster winners fetched as much as $10,000 to $25,000 each at Southwest Auction Service, the nation’s largest legal dog auction, Investment News reports.

In at least one case, owners kept making money even after a Westminster winner’s death. Peter, a standard poodle, won Westminster’s Best in Show in 1991. When his frozen semen was accidentally destroyed at a clinic in 2010, the owners sued and were awarded over $200,000 for the value of the samples, according to Salon.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
Fortune

Justice Thomas hints gay rights and contraception at risk after conservative majority overturns Roe v. Wade

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. While the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was written by Justice Samuel Alito, a concurring opinion in favor of the conservative majority by Justice Clarence Thomas raises fears that rulings protecting contraception and same-sex marriage could be overruled as well in the near term.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Breeding#Show Dog#Dog Breeds#Fortune Features
purewow.com

4 “Hidden Gem” Breeds to Look for at Westminster’s 146th Annual Dog Show

A huge aspect of Westminster's 146th Annual Dog Show presented by Purina Pro Plan is breed education. Westminster Kennel Club’s Director of Communications, Gail Miller Bisher, says the club likes to highlight what she calls “hidden gem breeds” to help dog lovers and casual fans alike appreciate the history behind the animal—especially when those breeds are dwindling in number. American Foxhounds, Bergamasco Sheepdogs, Sussex Spaniels and Skye Terriers are this year's hidden gems.
ANIMALS
heavenofanimals.com

Abandoned Pet Fox Arrives At Sanctuary And Immediately Falls In Love

It’s nothing short of a miracle that Zoe, a fox with gorgeous silvery fur, made it out of a fur farm alive. Zoe is a “pastel fox,” the result of cross-breeding between a platinum fox and a white-faced fox to create fur with that silver sheen, something that never would have occurred in the wild. Zoe faced a life of misery and an early death at the fur farm in the Netherlands where her life began — but, in 2012, she had a stroke of luck.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
TODAY.com

Meet the newly crowned ‘World’s Ugliest Dog!’

The “World’s Ugliest Dog” has just been crowned at the Sonoma Marin fair grounds in Petaluma, California. NBC’s Kerry Sanders was at the competition to judge some of the competing pets and meet the world’s ugliest pooch.June 25, 2022.
PETALUMA, CA
pethelpful.com

Video of Cat Who Snores Like a Human Is Cracking People Up

Dealing with a loud sleeper can be frustrating, but this time it's cute, too! Prof. Hernandez, who goes by @ownedbytito on TikTok, recently joined the app to show off her fur baby Tito and his talent for snoring. Let's just say she made the right move--their first video went viral! Honestly, it's easy to see why.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Video of Golden Retrievers' Camping 'Slumber Party' Is Simply Irresistible

As fun as it is, camping is pretty exhausting. By the time you get to your spot and set up the tents, it's about time for a nap! That's exactly what happened when The Tripawd Twins, Ralph and Daisy, set out for a weekend of camping with their human parents. Their mama caught them catching Z's together in the tent, and it's pawsitively precious.
ANIMALS
heavenofanimals.com

Breeder Abandoned 5-Month-Old Pomeranian Because He Was “Too Big”, They Probably Regret It Now

Dogs may be man’s best friend but this doesn’t mean that man is always friendly towards dogs. Whether it’s dog fighting, abuse or neglect there are some people out there who are pretty cruel to these animals. Bertram the Pomeranian learned this horrible lesson when he was left behind by his breeders because he was ‘too big to sell.’ Luckily for Bert, New York artist Kathy Grayson found him on petfinder and immediately decided to adopt the pup.
Fortune

OB/GYNs are rethinking their careers after Roe v. Wade decision, signaling that the doctor shortage may get even worse

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Dana Rector, a third-year medical student at Oakland University in Michigan, wants to become an ob/gyn. To do so, she’ll need to apply to and complete a residency program in the specialty, a process that’s more complicated now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.
TEXAS STATE
Fortune

Goldman Sachs says political scare ads highlighting inflation could stoke high prices even higher

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. As the U.S. approaches midterm elections, the influx of political advertisements highlighting rising inflation under the Biden Administration is likely to stoke even more inflation and lead to further monetary policy tightening, a Goldman Sachs note published Thursday said.
BUSINESS
One Green Planet

Marvel the Pony Rescued from Slaughter Now Enjoys His Soft Comfy Bed

Marvel was saved with 64 other mini horses from being sent to slaughter in Oklahoma. Thanks to Little Hooves Rescue, all the horses found new homes. Marvel was one of the last ones left, and The Gentle Barn was so grateful to take him home and give him the life he deserves. The other horses and donkeys at the sanctuary were so excited when he first arrived and rushed over to greet their new friend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Fortune

‘To the detriment of our entire society’: CEOs react to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade will likely lead to abortion access being cut off in dozens of states. The historic ruling has captured national attention, and is pressuring business leaders to take a stance on women’s reproductive rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

Employee who accidentally lowered gas to 69 cents per gallon tries to pay his station back. The station refuses

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A little under two weeks ago, the manager of a Shell station in Rachno Cordova, Calif., made an error when resetting the station’s gas prices, entering 69 cents rather than $6.99. News of the price quickly went viral, and the station saw losses in the neighborhood of $20,000 before the price was corrected.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fortune

Fortune

148K+
Followers
7K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy