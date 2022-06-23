ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

RI hikers recount being rescued in New Hampshire

By Chelsea Jones
cnyhomepage.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Malik Gavek, Dany Gomez and Jarren Prata love the great outdoors. But the Rhode Islanders tell 12 News they got more than they bargained for when they attempted to climb to the top of Mt. Avalon in New Hampshire over the weekend. The trio...

www.cnyhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

NH rescuers pull plane out of Connecticut River

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. - Rescuers in Charlestown, New Hampshire, worked to pull a small plane that crashed Wednesday, out of the Connecticut River. The plane crashed after the pilot reported engine problems, hitting power lines before going into the water. The pilot was seriously hurt and is still hospitalized. 
CHARLESTOWN, NH
WCAX

Vermont man was piloting plane that crashed in New Hampshire

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say the man flying the plane that crashed into the Connecticut River in New Hampshire on Wednesday was an experienced pilot from Vermont. Charlestown police say George Tucker, 27, of Ludlow, Vermont, was flying the single-engine prop plane when it went down in Charlestown at about 10 a.m. They say Tucker is an experienced pilot.
CHARLESTOWN, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
blackchronicle.com

Vermont dad uses excavator as state troopers attempt to arrest his son

An upset father behind the wheel of an excavator took goal at Vermont State Police troopers as they tried to arrest his son. Dramatic sprint got here footage, which state police launched Thursday, exhibits the June 14 incident. In the video, two troopers attempt to arrest the son, recognized by...
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best lobster rolls in New Hampshire

Lobster rolls are a great summertime treat, but where can you find the best in New Hampshire? See the top places, according to our viewers. The Stumble Inn gets praise for the lobster rolls it has available as a special during the summer. 4. Tuckaway Tavern and Butchery in Raymond.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hikers#Move Along#Rhode Islanders
whdh.com

New Hampshire confirms first documented plant extinction

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Natural Heritage Bureau has confirmed its first documented global plant extinction. The plant, smooth slender crabgrass, was previously only known to exist in Rock Rimmon Park in Manchester, N.H. This is the first documented plant extinction in the state and only the fifth in New England since European settlement. Its demise is likely due in part to heavy recreational use at the park.
MANCHESTER, NH
94.3 WCYY

One Historical Inn In Maine Has A Chillingly Haunted History

Countless amounts of people have traveled along Route 1A in Maine from Bangor on their way to Ellsworth and Bar Harbor. Through twists and turns, you'll come up to a picturesque hilltop opening with a majestic colonial building sitting atop known as the Lucerne Inn. The inn has been maintained since it was built in 1818, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and still operates today hosting guests, weddings and other events. But after decades of strange noises, shadows and other occurrences being reported by visitors, the question was asked, "is this place haunted?". And of course, there's a story.
MAINE STATE
hot969boston.com

3 Massachusetts counties among top healthiest in the United States

It turns out Massachusetts is a pretty healthy state. The list of the healthiest communities in the country has been released according to US News & World Report. 3000 counties nationwide were assessed based on several criteria including community’s unemployment and poverty rates, cancer incidence, walkability and high school graduation rate. Categories like economy, public safety and food & nutrition are then ranked based on their performance. Believe it or not, out of the 3000 counties nationwide, 3 counties in Massachusetts made that list: Nantucket County, Norfolk County and Middlesex County. Nantucket came in at #41, Norfolk came in at #63 and Middlesex came in at #73. Here is a list of the healthiest counties in the United States.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Z107.3

For the Next Couple Weeks, Goodwill Cannot Take Your Donations.

Put that nasty old couch right back where it was. It had to be about 20+ years ago, but my band at the time had a pretty large rehearsal space. Big enough that we had a few chairs and a couch that faced a TV where we could play video games on breaks from practicing. Sometimes those practices turned into more video games than actual work, but whatever. We loved it.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine Goodwill stores stop accepting donations

All Maine Goodwill stores will not be accepting any donations through July 5. Goodwill stores in Portsmouth and Somersworth, New Hampshire will also be closed to donations through July 5. Goodwill Northern New England says they are experiencing supply and staff shortages. “We hope to open back to donations sooner...
SOMERSWORTH, NH
mynbc5.com

Vermont man killed when truck crashes off I-93, plunges into Connecticut River

A Vermont man was killed Tuesday when his pickup truck drifted off an I-93 bridge over the Connecticut River in Littleton and plunged into the water below. Police said the Dodge Ram truck was traveling north on I-93 along the border with Vermont when it drifted off the road and struck a tree. It then traveled down an embankment into the river.
laconiadailysun.com

Ticks are looking for you, are you checking for them?

As the summer weather beckons people outside, Kaitlyn Morse, founder of a citizen-science organization, warns there is likely something creepy waiting for them to draw near: ticks. Morse founded Bebop Labs, which started working in 2018 to fill in gaps related to public health information. The first gap investigated was...
ASHLAND, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy