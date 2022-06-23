RI hikers recount being rescued in New Hampshire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Malik Gavek, Dany Gomez and Jarren Prata love the great outdoors. But the Rhode Islanders tell 12 News they got more than they bargained for when they attempted to climb to the top of Mt. Avalon in New Hampshire over the weekend. The trio...
CHARLESTOWN, N.H. - Rescuers in Charlestown, New Hampshire, worked to pull a small plane that crashed Wednesday, out of the Connecticut River. The plane crashed after the pilot reported engine problems, hitting power lines before going into the water. The pilot was seriously hurt and is still hospitalized.
CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say the man flying the plane that crashed into the Connecticut River in New Hampshire on Wednesday was an experienced pilot from Vermont. Charlestown police say George Tucker, 27, of Ludlow, Vermont, was flying the single-engine prop plane when it went down in Charlestown at about 10 a.m. They say Tucker is an experienced pilot.
An upset father behind the wheel of an excavator took goal at Vermont State Police troopers as they tried to arrest his son. Dramatic sprint got here footage, which state police launched Thursday, exhibits the June 14 incident. In the video, two troopers attempt to arrest the son, recognized by...
Hundreds of women and men showed up at three Seacoast rallies Friday to show their anger at the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Planned Parenthood of Northern New England put together the Bans off My Body rallies which included Henry Law Park in Dover, Exeter Town Hall and Market Square in Portsmouth.
Lobster rolls are a great summertime treat, but where can you find the best in New Hampshire? See the top places, according to our viewers. The Stumble Inn gets praise for the lobster rolls it has available as a special during the summer. 4. Tuckaway Tavern and Butchery in Raymond.
Nowadays, you can use social media for just about anything. Besides keeping tabs on your family, friends, and coworkers, you can get your local and national news, read reviews on the best restaurants and tourist attractions in the area, sell possessions, look for an apartment...the list goes on and on.
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Natural Heritage Bureau has confirmed its first documented global plant extinction. The plant, smooth slender crabgrass, was previously only known to exist in Rock Rimmon Park in Manchester, N.H. This is the first documented plant extinction in the state and only the fifth in New England since European settlement. Its demise is likely due in part to heavy recreational use at the park.
Countless amounts of people have traveled along Route 1A in Maine from Bangor on their way to Ellsworth and Bar Harbor. Through twists and turns, you'll come up to a picturesque hilltop opening with a majestic colonial building sitting atop known as the Lucerne Inn. The inn has been maintained since it was built in 1818, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and still operates today hosting guests, weddings and other events. But after decades of strange noises, shadows and other occurrences being reported by visitors, the question was asked, "is this place haunted?". And of course, there's a story.
It turns out Massachusetts is a pretty healthy state. The list of the healthiest communities in the country has been released according to US News & World Report. 3000 counties nationwide were assessed based on several criteria including community’s unemployment and poverty rates, cancer incidence, walkability and high school graduation rate. Categories like economy, public safety and food & nutrition are then ranked based on their performance. Believe it or not, out of the 3000 counties nationwide, 3 counties in Massachusetts made that list: Nantucket County, Norfolk County and Middlesex County. Nantucket came in at #41, Norfolk came in at #63 and Middlesex came in at #73. Here is a list of the healthiest counties in the United States.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Federal charges have been brought against a group of Massachusetts men in connection with gun thefts at New Hampshire stores. Nicholas D'Augustine, the owner of Milford Firearms, said he woke up to the news one September morning that his store had been robbed. The break-in was caught on camera.
Put that nasty old couch right back where it was. It had to be about 20+ years ago, but my band at the time had a pretty large rehearsal space. Big enough that we had a few chairs and a couch that faced a TV where we could play video games on breaks from practicing. Sometimes those practices turned into more video games than actual work, but whatever. We loved it.
All you need to do is watch this video I posted below to know that this really is a must for the summer. Motorized Tiki Bar boats! I'm not sure I want to be the driver, but I'll most definitely be a passenger. This just makes me smile and laugh,...
Burgers can really hit the spot sometimes. On those hot summer days when you've been spending time outside or on the water, there's nothing better than sinking your teeth into a delicious, freshly-grilled burger with all the toppings and condiments one could want. It gives your body fuel after an active day, not to mention it tastes incredible.
All Maine Goodwill stores will not be accepting any donations through July 5. Goodwill stores in Portsmouth and Somersworth, New Hampshire will also be closed to donations through July 5. Goodwill Northern New England says they are experiencing supply and staff shortages. “We hope to open back to donations sooner...
A Vermont man was killed Tuesday when his pickup truck drifted off an I-93 bridge over the Connecticut River in Littleton and plunged into the water below. Police said the Dodge Ram truck was traveling north on I-93 along the border with Vermont when it drifted off the road and struck a tree. It then traveled down an embankment into the river.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed a bill on Friday that would have permitted pharmacists to dispense ivermectin, a parasite drug, to treat COVID-19 by means of a standing order without a prescription. Some Americans have been turning to ivermectin to treat the virus, a cheap drug used to kill...
As the summer weather beckons people outside, Kaitlyn Morse, founder of a citizen-science organization, warns there is likely something creepy waiting for them to draw near: ticks. Morse founded Bebop Labs, which started working in 2018 to fill in gaps related to public health information. The first gap investigated was...
Comments / 0