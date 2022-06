SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — A.J. Williams is a couple of months away from starting his senior year at Taylor Allderdice High School in Pittsburgh, but this student could be just a couple of years away from becoming a teacher and role model to other students just like him. Williams represents the demographic of Black, Indigenous and people of color, known as BIPOC, that are in high demand in the teaching profession, with nearly 80% of public school educators identifying as non-Hispanic White.

