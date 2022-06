NEW YORK -- A grandmother is dead and a child is critically injured after a driver struck multiple pedestrians in Brooklyn on Saturday.Police say it happened just after 7 p.m. at Macon Street and Ralph Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.According to police, a sergeant and two police officers were patrolling on Ralph Avenue when they spotted a vehicle with mismatched plates. They said two people inside the vehicle also appeared to be smoking marijuana.Officers turned on their lights and pulled the vehicle over, but when they got out of the patrol car and began to approach it, the driver of the vehicle...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO