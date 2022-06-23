ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center Breaks Ground Friday in New York

By Lisa Lockwood
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Plans to open the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center were revealed Thursday by Pride Live, a social advocacy and community engagement organization for the LGBTQ community. Set to become the first LGBTQ visitor center within the National Parks Service, the center is scheduled to open in the summer of 2024 and will occupy nearly 3,700 square feet at 51 Christopher Street in New York.

The private groundbreak ing ceremony will  be livestreamed at YouTube.com/c/pridelive on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

More from WWD

Founding sponsors of the SNMVC include Google, the first corporate partner to sign on; The Kors Le Pere Foundation; J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.; AARP; Target Corp.; David Yurman; Amazon Inc.; National Football League; Elle DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi; Lana and Lilly Wachowski; United Therapeutics; New York Yankees, and global activist and ally Josephine Skriver.

When the Stonewall Rebellion took place on June 28, 1969, the Stonewall Inn was made up of two locations: 53 Christopher Street, where the current Stonewall Inn bar is located today, and 51 Christopher Street. The future home of the SNMVC at 51 Christopher Street will reunite the historical Stonewall Inn and memorialize the events of the Stonewall Rebellion in their authentic locations.

The SNMVC will offer an immersive experience welcoming all people to explore and experience LGBTQ history and culture through in-person and virtual tours, lecture series, exhibitions and visual arts displays. It will also serve as the home base for the dedicated National Park Service Rangers, who are responsible for the preservation of the Stonewall National Monument.

“The opening of the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center is a remarkable moment in the history of Stonewall,” said Ann Marie Gothard, president of the Pride Live board. “We honor all those who came before us, most especially the queer people fighting for equality at the Stonewall Riots. The designation as a national monument and the opening of this visitor center will commemorate their important legacy in the gay rights movement, and we hope will inspire future generations to continue fighting for LGBTQ+ equality.”

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer said, “The new Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center will serve as an important memorial for the Stonewall Uprising, an iconic and pivotal moment in the essential effort to fully realize America’s founding ideal that we are all created equal. I’m proud New York will be home to the first LBGTQ+ visitor center within the National Parks Service, honoring the LBGTQ+ community and their history. As a proud parent of a LGBTQ+ person, I won’t stop fighting against the unprecedented and unjust discrimination the LGBTQ+ community continues to face today.”

Michael Kors said, “My husband Lance and I are thrilled to support the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center. It is so important to us to tell the story of the Stonewall uprising, and the brave individuals who were involved, to people who want to learn about this pinnacle moment in the battle for LBGTQ+ rights. The night that marriage equality passed, we immediately rushed to The Stonewall for that momentous moment. Unfortunately, the battle for LGBTQ+ rights is far from over, and we need to keep the history of the movement in the forefront of people’s minds so that we move forward, not backward.”

Designated by President Barack Obama on June 24, 2016, the Stonewall National Monument includes the 0.19-acre formerly known as Christopher Park and the surrounding streets, including Christopher Street adjacent to the park. The Stonewall National Monument is the first U.S. national monument dedicated to LGBTQ rights and history.

MBB Architects will lead the design process of the SNMVC with support from LGBTQ historians, activists and community leaders. Local Projects will lead the experiential, exhibit and educational process. The SNMVC will be funded by donations from the community and allies.

FOR MORE STORIES:

The Stonewall Protest 2021

Designers Discuss the Threatened State of LGBTQ Rights in America

Pride 2022: Alok on How to Actively Support LGBTQ Rights Today

Amid Strides in LGBTQ Worker Rights, Fashion’s Culture Still Too Gendered

The Mouse Missteps: Lessons From Disney’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Debacle

Comments / 0

Related
Secret NYC

5 Gorgeous Lavender Fields Near New York City To Frolic Through

It’s no secret that the scent of lavender can have major calming and relieving effects on the body and mind…so imagine the benefits surrounding yourself in an entire field of it can bring you! While New York City is known for its gorgeous cherry blossom bloom each spring, come summertime there are also tons of gorgeous lavender fields in (yes, NYC is actually home to one of its own!) and around the city to frolic through. Here are 5 gorgeous lavender fields near NYC that are a must-visit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Superficial

Why Aren’t There Any Walmart Stores in New York City?

New York is the city that never sleeps. The that New York City has both in America and other countries is nothing to scoff at. New York City has the largest population than any other city in the country, there are more than 8.3 million people living in this city. And as Walmart is the largest retailer in the United States, it only makes sense that there must many stores in the most densely populated city, right? But apparently, that is not the case. A city which is the capitalist hotspot of the country, doesn’t have enough stores of the largest retailer in the world, why is that? Why aren’t there any Walmart stores in New York City? These are the questions for which you’ll find answers in this article.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
kolomkobir.com

The 15 Best Campsites in Upstate New York Worth Exploring

As fun as summer in New York City can be, sometimes the concrete jungle just isn’t the same as the real jungle… or, in this case, the forest and woods. All that warm weather and sunshine is apt to leave city dwellers craving the great outdoors, and, as hard we might try, no amount of park picnics or High Line strolls can truly scratch that itch. Sometimes, the mountains do call, and you simply must go.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thevillagesun.com

Opinion: I’m running for state Senate to rein in big interests blocking progressive legislation

BY NOMIKI KONST | Last month, residents of Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn learned they would soon have a new state Senator. As the far right seizes control of this country through legislatures and courts, I’m running for New York State Senate to address the underlying issues that have exacerbated inequality and to tackle big interests blocking progressive legislation in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Josephine Skriver
Real News Network

Renters are being fleeced with huge rent hikes and evictions—and it’s only getting worse

Gerardo Vidal, who has lived in the same apartment in Queens, New York, with his family for 9 years, recently received a $900-a-month rent increase this year. “It means having to uproot my entire family, given the fact we’re still having a difficult time earning money due to the pandemic and loss of jobs,” said Vidal. “It’s unfair that we are being basically forced out of places we lived in for nine years and that landlords can get away with this.”
QUEENS, NY
Thrillist

How This New NYC Plaza Was Built on Top of a Huge Train Platform

Almost like century-old European cities, you never know what's below your feet in NYC—whether you're standing on the ground above a subway line or above a hidden club is hard to tell. If you're strolling through the plaza right in front of One Manhattan West in Midtown Manhattan, though,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Zitomer Is 72 Years Old — Time for a Facelift

Click here to read the full article. The upper reaches of Madison Avenue have become an ironic, prim respite for fashionable New Yorkers in these lingering COVID-19 days. And one pharmacy, flush with old-timey beauty products and tortoiseshell hair barrettes, is a requisite stop on those high tea outings. The inimitable Zitomer — which opened in 1950 and has been at its current three-story home at 969 Madison Avenue since 1986 — saw this coming. The company, still independently owned, has made pushes on social media — promoting visits from ‘It’ girls like Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Phoebe Tonkin and Laila Gohar, all...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stonewall Riots#Visitor Center#Pride Live#Nahmias Men S Spring#J P Morgan Chase Co#Target Corp#Amazon Inc#National Football League#United Therapeutics#The Stonewall Rebellion#The Stonewall Inn#Stonewall Inn Bar
Daily News

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell hails city’s 10th consecutive week of declines in shootings

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell vowed Thursday to continue making strides against gun violence as the city marked its 10th consecutive week of declines in shootings. The number of shootings in the city began to fall in late April, Sewell said, crediting the drop in violence to her department’s anti-gun initiatives. Shootings in the city began spiraling out of control during the pandemic. “We ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Fleishers Craft Butchery Shutters a Year After Mass Employee Walkout

Fleishers, the pioneering tristate butcher shop, has officially shuttered after never fully recovering from the pandemic and an employee walkout last summer, Grub Street reports, when the company’s lead investor, Robert Rosania, allegedly instructed CEO John Adams to remove signs supporting the Black Lives Matter and LGBTQIA+ movements across its stores in New York and Connecticut in July 2021. Nearly three dozen employees staged the walkout as a result, and the shop’s Park Slope flagship did not reopen until eight months later. The company, as Adams told Grub, is currently “negotiating with suppliers and landlords and hopes to ‘close the business gracefully.’”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Snitch and the City: New Yorkers Encouraged to “Rat” Parking Violators As Cameras Move Inside Subway Cars

Big Brother is watching you! Subway car cameras are set to be installed amid growing security concerns, while on the roads, a proposed expansion of a successful city surveillance program would ask New Yorkers to report each other for parking violations.  City Council Member Lincoln Restler is calling for the potential expansion of the Citizens […] The post Snitch and the City: New Yorkers Encouraged to “Rat” Parking Violators As Cameras Move Inside Subway Cars appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
AARP
Gothamist.com

'It just takes one irresponsible person': SCOTUS gun ruling prompts fear, anger among New York City subway riders

In the immediate aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision making it easier to carry guns in public places, the thoughts of many New Yorkers immediately turned underground. The city’s subway system has long banned firearms, with exceptions for law enforcement officers or the small number of people with concealed carry licenses. Those rules, officials said, will not immediately change.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

La Ligne Will Expand Into Denim for Fall, Opens Store in Greenwich, Ct.

Click here to read the full article. La Ligne, founded in 2016 on the universal appeal of the stripe, is broadening its repertoire. As it opens its fourth freestanding store in Greenwich, Conn., Thursday, the New York-based contemporary sportswear company revealed it is branching into the denim category for fall — its first official product expansion.More from WWDWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail ConceptsUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police Brutality ProtestsBehind The Veil at Hermès' San Francisco Reopening Founded by chief executive officer Molly Howard, chief brand officer Meredith Melling and chief creative officer Valerie Macaulay,...
GREENWICH, CT
Gothamist.com

Bronx vs. Queens: The Best Puerto Rican Restaurants on Grubhub

This post is a sponsored article by Grubhub. Lifelong New Yorkers know: Puerto Rican culture, cuisine, and energy runs through the fabric of New York City. The uninitiated may not know where to look, especially given that many Puerto Rican restaurants in the city define themselves rather broadly, referring to what they serve as “Spanish” or “Latin American” cuisine given the similarities and shared dishes between the cuisines of Puerto Rico, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic. But this is an easier task than you might imagine— Nuyoricans abound in almost every corner of the city.
BRONX, NY
WWD

WWD

29K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy