ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

SCDOT unveils Gamecock national championship signage

By Chris Parks
wbtw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall, University of South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner and Gamecock Women’s Basketball Head Coach Dawn Staley revealed highway signs that will recognize the Gamecocks’ two NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship across the state. A...

www.wbtw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

South Carolina receiving $20.5K in Carnival settlement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina will receive $20,500 as part of a $1.25 million settlement from Carnival Cruise Line following a 2019 data breach, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday afternoon. Forty-six states have received part of a settlement from the Florida-based business. Information was stolen about 2,259 South Carolinians, who have […]
ECONOMY
WLTX.com

New contracts for Gamecock assistants

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One day after a new highway sign to commemorate the 2022 national championship was unveiled, the South Carolina women's assistant basketball coaches received one-year contract extensions and an increase in pay. Associate head coach Lisa Boyer, who has worked with Staley for a nearly a decade...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Gamecock assistants receive raises, contract extensions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC) – This June has included several staff updates for South Carolina women’s basketball, including contract extensions (to March 2023) and raises for associate head coach Lisa Boyer and assistant coaches Fred Chmiel and Jolette Law. Head coach Dawn Staley also brought Mary Wooley back to the staff as director of recruiting and strategy and added Tracy Murphy as assistant director of operations.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
South Carolina State
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Private First Class Evelyn G. Jones Williams Receives Living Legend Proclamation

The Women In Military Service For America Memorial Foundation has proclaimed West Columbia, SC resident Evelyn G. Jones Williams as a “Living Legend” in honor of her military service and 100th birthday on December 8, 2021. A ceremony was held on May 26th at NHC (National Healthcare), 2993 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia 29169, with South Carolina Women’s Memorial Ambassadors Shelly Langston and Liz Litvin making the presentation.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dawn Staley
Person
Ray Tanner
WIS-TV

Comet suspends services in Batesburg-Leesville

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The COMET (Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority) announced Route 97 will be suspended beginning on Friday, July 1. The decision was made by the organization’s Board of Directors due to low ridership on the route. “We understand that there is a need for viable...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Lincoln Report

3 Special Small Towns in South Carolina

Small towns in South Carolina offer a taste of real Southern charm you just can't find anywhere else. Whether it's the historic streets of Charleston or the charming cafes of Greenville, each town has its own personality.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scdot#Signage#Columbia#Gamecocks#Georgia State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTW News13

Cunningham seeks age limit for ‘geriatric’ politicians in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial nominee Joe Cunningham is proposing an age limit for South Carolina politicians — a cap that would cut off the 75-year-old incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster — and making a veiled argument that even fellow Democrats like President Joe Biden are staying “in office way past their prime.” “Our country and our […]
POLITICS
abccolumbia.com

Gas prices dip down in SC heading into the weekend

​​COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re heading out of town for the weekend, your wallet could be getting a break. GasBuddy says prices at the pumps are down 10 cents in the Midlands, averaging $4.29 per gallon in Columbia. GasBuddy says the Palmetto State is the second cheapest...
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

North and South Carolina Senators react after passing of bipartisan gun reform bill

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The U.S. Senate has passed a major gun reform bill for the first time in decades. The bill which tightens background checks for gun buyers under the age of 21, closes the so called "boyfriend loophole," provides funding for states that pass red flag laws, and provides funding for school safety and mental health programs, passed in the Senate by a 65-33.
NORTH, SC
islandeyenews.com

Party Like It’s 1777!

Imagine this…it’s the 28th of June, and you are witnessing the “celebratory firing of cannon, parades of proud soldiers, flags and banners waving, reverent prayers of thanksgiving, and copious feasting and drinking.” “But, what?” say you. This can’t be the right date. This must be the 4th of July, Independence Day, the day our Republic began its noble experiment! But nay, my friend. I have the date right. It is indeed the 28th of June… and the year is 1777! Thus starts the description of what we now call Carolina Day as told by one of our favorite historians, Dr. Nic Butler, in one of his excellent episodes of the Charleston Time Machine (ccpl.org/Charlestontime-machine). Dr. Butler goes on to say, “Throughout the town and country, citizens raised their glasses in honor of the brave men who lost their lives on the 28th of June, to the gallant Sgt. William Jasper, and of course to Col. William Moultrie. It was likely the most ostentatious public celebration in the century-long history of South Carolina, and it set the bar for similar observances of the anniversary for all future generations.” [Italics are mine.] I highly recommend the rest of this CTM episode as Nic traces the fascinating history of the name change for this date, from simply “the 28th of June” to “Palmetto Day,” and finally to the current “Carolina Day.” So why all the hoopla? Firmly believing that there are many citizens, newcomers and long-time residents alike, as well as many of our young folks who don’t know the story, let me try to boil it down for you. By late 1775, the last Royal Governor of South Carolina, Lord William Campbell, had been run out of Charles Town by local patriots. At the same time, an immense fleet of warships and transports loaded with troops was being formed by the British across the Atlantic.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy