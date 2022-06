Jake Paul has heard the demand from his critics and—in his mind—has responded to the challenge. Following five wins in as many fights over opponents who’d never previously boxed professionally, the 24-year-old social media celebrity-turned-cruiserweight prospect is set to face a legitimate boxer for the first time as a pro. It will mark the first time that Paul (5-0, 4KOs) enters as the lesser experienced fighter as he faces four-year pro Tommy Fury (8-0, 4KOs) atop a Showtime Pay-Per-View event August 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO