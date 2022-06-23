ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRBL News 3

Georgia man charged with fraud after seeking millions in COVID-19 relief funding

By Simone Gibson
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C6QPu_0gK4bnBK00

SAVANNAH, Ga. ( WRBL ) – A Georgia resident was indicted on several charges alleging his participation as the leader of a conspiracy to obtain federal COVID-19 relief funding illegally.

Bernard Okojie, 40, of McDonough, Georgia, is charged with Conspiracy to Commit Wire and Bank Fraud, Wire Fraud, and Money Laundering Conspiracy, announced U.S. Attorney David H. Estes.

The charges carry statutory penalties of up to 30 years in prison, up to $1 million in financial penalties, and up to five years of supervised release after completion of a prison term.

The indictment alleges that Okojie used information for companies that did not exist to file fraudulent applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) for himself and others from May 2020 to January 2021, requesting millions in COVID-19 relief funds.

Okojie is accused of receiving the funding directly or receiving payment from other funding recipients obtained through Okojie’s fraudulent filings. Okojie is also charged with conspiring to launder the illegally obtained funding.

Okojie appeared for his initial hearing in the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Georgia but will be prosecuted in the Southern District of Georgia.

The FBI and the Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General are investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jonathan A. Porter and Patrick J. Schwedler will prosecute the case for the United States.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 4

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia#Covid#Money Laundering#Bank Fraud#The U S District Court#Fbi
Red and Black

ACCPD blotter: Man reports burglary in apartment, church reports missing funds from forged check and more

On June 16 at 1:52 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at 505 Riverbend Parkway, according to a report from ACCPD. According to the report, the man who reported the burglary locked his door at approximately 8:30 a.m. that day and returned from work at 1:30 p.m. to find his door seemingly opened with a tool, which was later confirmed by an officer, and several items missing from his room.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Supreme Court says Athens judge has to face reprimand

The Georgia Supreme Court says An Athens judge must receive a public reprimand for detaining and berating an Athens bail bondsman who had criticized the judge on social media: it’s the latest twist in the case of Superior Court judge Eric Norris, who has apologized for the episode that happened back in 2019.
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lawyer believes this may be the tip of the iceberg of legal action to come in Roe v. Wade ruling

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One local constitutional law attorney in Georgia believes this may be the beginning when it comes to lawsuits and court decisions regarding abortion. Channel 2′s Gwinnet County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas, went to Gwinnett County and spoke with the attorney who says he doesn’t see things changing for the next couple of decades at least.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Gwinnett Co. Police warn businesses to be alert after increase in burglaries

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With an increase in vape shop burglaries reported over the past month in Gwinnett County, police officials have warned small businesses and vape shops to stay alert. Officials urge small business owners to contact the Community Affairs Unit to request crime prevention surveys to help with...
fox5atlanta.com

More families of inmates say loved ones targeted by 'pay for protect' scheme inside Fulton County jail

"Pay for Protection" scheme poses inmate issues at Fulton County Jail, families speak out. FOX 5 Atlanta's Morse Diggs says Pay for Protection scheme in Fulton County Jail is linked to commissary, or inmate accounts, and has caused family members to speak out. A mother says she overheard her son having an altercation with another inmate, eventually leading to his assault.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Security guard shoots 2 car passengers after woman pulls pistol on ex-boyfriend, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department officers are investigating a shooting near Druid Hills and the Atkins Park area Saturday. Officers said they were called to 1214 Moreland Ave. NE around 2:30 p.m. When they arrived at a business, down the road from Freedom Park, they said they found two people shot. Investigators said a man was badly hurt and the second victim, a woman, was stable.
ATLANTA, GA
WJBF

Police: Suburban Atlanta man killed 3 relatives after fight

AUSTELL, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man is accused of killing his mother, stepfather and cousin at a suburban Atlanta home. Cobb County police say a domestic dispute on Tuesday led 37-year-old Marcus Smith to shoot and kill his 60-year-old mother, Janice Peaks; his 63-year-old stepfather, Donnell Peaks; and his 38-year-old cousin, Cameron King. Police […]
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy