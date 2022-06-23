ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: Coaches must let players 'be their authentic selves'

By Zac Wassink
 2 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers boss Mike Tomlin has always been known as a players' coach. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It appears Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin held little back during his recent appearance on "The Pivot Podcast" which has generated a plethora of headlines ahead of the upcoming weekend.

Tomlin closed the door on star wide receiver Antonio Brown returning to the Steelers as an active player and also named running back and 2021 rookie Najee Harris as "a born leader" who could potentially step up on the field and behind the scenes following the retirement of longtime quarterback and future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger.

Per Curt Popejoy of Steelers Wire/USA Today, Tomlin also discussed the importance of letting players publicly display their true personalities as it pertains to building locker-room chemistry.

"We waste a lot of damn energy trying to be appropriate sometimes," Tomlin explained during the conversation. "Man, you give people latitude to be their authentic selves, the collective is going to come together better."

Interestingly, Tomlin seemed to admit when speaking about Brown that players sometimes can take being "their authentic selves" too far.

"With success comes a lot of things," Tomlin said during that part of the interview. "Some we deal with well, some we don't. Some (Brown) dealt with well, some of it, he didn't. Some of it changed him in ways that were not as attractive."

Tomlin also pointed out that "success is a slippery red carpet" in certain instances, which may serve as a reminder that being a "players' coach" can sometimes end poorly for all involved.

