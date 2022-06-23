ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

Addendum 1 - Modified Bid Posting Township Parks and Facilities Landscape Maintenance Services for The Woodlands Township

By The Woodlands Township
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX -- Contractors shall provide all labor, materials, equipment, licensing, and supervision necessary for the mowing, landscape, and irrigation maintenance of the below listed...

Click2Houston.com

New details on proposed tunnels used to drain floodwater

HOUSTON – The Harris County Flood Control District is looking at building eight large underground tunnels to alleviate flooding in Harris County. “One of the biggest benefits of going underground is less impact on the surface, less land acquisition,” said Scott Elmer with the Harris County Flood Control District.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Open House - 169 Maple Branch Street

This charming one-story home is situated on an oversized lot in sought-after Grogan’s Mill minutes from fine shopping, dining and major throughfares. Large cozy living room has a brick floor to ceiling gas-log fireplace, wood beam and natural light galore!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Local
Texas Government
The Woodlands, TX
Government
City
The Woodlands, TX
kwhi.com

HAY BALER FIRE BURNS 27 ACRES IN CHAPPELL HILL

Over two dozen acres and numerous hay bales burned after a hay baler caught fire Friday in Chappell Hill. Around 11:30 a.m., the Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire off of FM 2447 near River Bottom Lane. Upon arrival, firefighters found a round baler and hay...
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands Fire Department Responds to Brush Fire that Damaged the Exterior of a Residence in Creekside Park

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Just before 5:30pm The Woodlands Fire Department and Spring Fire Department responded to a brush fire running along the drainage ditch in between Sleeping Colt Pl and Driftdale Place in the Village of Creekside Park. With the extremely dry conditions the fire moved rapidly into some brush along the fence line and threatened several homes, and caused damage to the exterior of one home. Harris County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause. Until we can get some significant rain please be extra cautious.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Signorelli Company Announces New Senior VP of Commercial and Residential Development

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Signorelli Company, one of the largest privately held real estate development firms in Texas, announces the appointment of Ralph Ireland as senior vice president of Commercial and Residential Development. Ireland will play an integral role in managing and executing The Signorelli Company’s rapidly growing real estate holdings. During a career that has spanned more than 20 years, Ireland has developed and launched over 13 million square feet of retail, residential, office, hospitality and specialty developments, including nearly 3 million square feet at Lake Nona, the acclaimed master planned community in Orlando, Florida.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

I-45 IN CONROE TO BE PARTIALLY CLOSED TOMORROW

Many persons traveling south on I-45 at the San Jacinto River Bridge may have noticed the loud noise as they go onto the bridge. On Friday at 9 am TXDOT will be closing all southbound right lanes except for the HOV lanes and the left lane as they make repairs to the plate. They expect the closure to last at least 4-hours. All feeder roads will be open.
CONROE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LAKE RESCUE IN PROGRESS

252PM-LAKE RESCUE IN PROGRESS WAVE RUNNER OVER TURNED 3 PEOPLE IN THE WATER NEAR RUSH CREEK ON LAKE CONROE.
CONROE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SOUTHBOUND LANES CLOSED ON I-45 IN CONROE

9AM-TXDOT is making repairs to the San Jacinto River Bridge. All lanes except the HOV lane and the left lane are closed and will be until at least 1 pm. Traffic has already started to backup.
Woodlands Online& LLC

63 Acorn Cluster Court

Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 4155 Sq. Ft. Stunningly remodeled one story home that backs to a greenbelt in Panther Creek! Centrally located on a cul-de-sac within walking distance of restaurants and shops at Hughes Landing, and Northshore Park! Gorgeous wide plank French oak hardwood floors throughout, quartz counters in the kitchen, baths and laundry room, new garage doors, new hardware and designer light fixtures, 3 new HVAC's, new carpet and more! Unique and open floor plan with 9 bay windows and soaring ceiling heights. Huge study with built-in desk and French doors; open concept island kitchen with 2 pantries, glass tile backsplash and under cabinet lighting overlooks the breakfast room and den with gas log fireplace; owner's retreat with sitting area has 2 walk-in closets; 3 secondary bedrooms on the opposite end of the home; game room upstairs could be media, gym or 2nd office; completely remodeled pool decking and landscaping w/fire pit, built-in seating, outdoor kitchen and fireplace. Pebble Tec pool and spa too!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
KHOU

Tomball joins effort to conserve water due to drought status

TOMBALL, Texas — Tomball is now the latest city to ask its residents to conserve water. Editorial note: The above video is from a related story. City officials are asking all Tomball residents to begin conserving water on a voluntary basis due to the drought conditions in the area.
TOMBALL, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

169 Maple Branch Street

Bathroom(s): 2.0 Total Area: 1812 Sq. Ft. This charming one-story home is situated on an oversized lot in sought-after Grogan’s Mill minutes from fine shopping, dining and major throughfares. Large cozy living room has a brick floor to ceiling gas-log fireplace, wood beam and natural light galore! Wide open floor plan with seamless movement from the dining room for a beautiful accent wall and the living room and kitchen. The gorgeous kitchen offers granite countertops, breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances. Oversized primary bedroom has enough room for a sitting area, nice size closet and dual sinks and barn door into the walk-in shower. Two sizable secondary bedrooms down the hall are a full bathroom. Amazing backyard with a covered patio with cable connections, ceiling fan, firepit area, and extended concert slab that is great for relaxing and entertaining guest! Nearby walking trails and golf course. This one won’t last long!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas-Houston Bullet Train Developer Can Use Eminent Domain: Texas Supreme Court

The Texas Supreme Court on Friday issued a major decision in favor of developers planning to build a high-speed train between Dallas and Houston. In a 5-3 vote, justices ruled that Texas Central Railroad & Infrastructure Inc. does have the power of eminent domain. That gives the company the legal right to force landowners to sell their property to them.
DALLAS, TX

