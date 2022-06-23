ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Train collides with tractor trailer truck at main Suwanee railroad crossing

By Staff Reports
northgwinnettvoice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Norfolk Southern train collided with a tractor trailer truck in Suwanee at the Suwanee Dam Road and Main Street railroad crossing. The crossing in the main railroad...

www.northgwinnettvoice.com

fox5atlanta.com

Crews searching for missing swimmer along Chattahoochee River

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Officials say they are working to locate a man who went missing Friday night after swimming in the Chattahoochee River. According to the Department of Natural Resources, the 27-year-old was attempting to swim across the river to a popular diving rock and was unable to stay above surface and began to go under. The man's sister attempted to rescue him, but was unable to stay afloat and had to break contact.
COBB COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Fire damages Hall County mobile home

The Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a mobile home Friday afternoon. Around 3:20 p.m., Hall County Fire Rescue responded to a 911 call in the 3000 block of Wallace Road. Upon arrival responding crews noted smoke escaping all openings in the single-wide mobile home. There were no visible flames from the exterior as firefighters quickly moved in to extinguish it.
HALL COUNTY, GA
wbhfradio.org

An Acworth Woman Dies in a Two Vehicle Crash on Hwy. 61, Bartow County

An Acworth woman dies in a two-vehicle crash in White, Georgia. According to reports with the Georgia State Patrol, on June 21, 2022, at approximately 3:48 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 61 at Mahan Road. Forty-eight-year-old, Tonya Sue Lofasso of Acworth died in the two-vehicle crash. The preliminary investigation determined that a white Freightliner truck hauling a car dolly was traveling north on Highway 61, attempting to turn left into a private drive at 4093 and 61. A blue Harley Davidson Motorcycle was traveling north on the highway one vehicle behind the Freightliner truck. Lofasso, the driver of the Motorcycle was following too closely to the vehicle in front of her and swerved left in an attempt to avoid striking the rear of the vehicle. The motorcycle traveled into the southbound lane of travel and struck the left front side of the Freightliner truck with the front of the motorcycle. The driver of the Harley Davidson was identified as Tonya Sue Lofasso of Acworth, who succumbed to her injuries.
ACWORTH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman believed to have drowned at Cauble Park, Acworth police say

ACWORTH, Ga. - A woman is believed to have drowned at a popular lake-front park in Acworth. According to Acworth police, 46-year-old Darla Frey, of Rockmart, was seen on a raft in the water at Cauble Park before vanishing. "It is believed Ms. Frey is the victim of a drowning....
ACWORTH, GA
wbhfradio.org

Latest Car Hopping Incident

Authorities suspect a black male and another male of entering four unlocked vehicles at four residences on Long Island Drive, Foley Drive, and Innis Brook Circle near Cartersville early Thursday morning. The perpetrators reportedly stole a pistol, a bookbag containing weightlifting gear, two wallets with contents, and a jar of about $40 in change.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
CBS 46

3 children dead, 2 injured after house fire in Paulding County; mother arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Paulding County mother has been arrested after three young children died and several others were injured in a house fire Friday night. According to police, a neighbor called 911 just before 9:30 p.m. Friday after a domestic disturbance and noticing smoke and flames billowing out of the windows of a home located on Woodwind Drive.
nowhabersham.com

2 ejected from motorcycle, seriously injured in GA 365 crash

A Toccoa couple was seriously injured when a pickup truck sideswiped their motorcycle, causing it to overturn, the state patrol says. Todd and Amy McCollum, both 41, were ejected from the bike. The crash happened around 12:14 p.m. on June 22 on GA 365 South near Cody Road in Mt. Airy.
TOCCOA, GA
CBS 46

Body of 20-year-old male recovered from water at Lake Lanier, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The body of a 20-year-old male was recovered from the water after officials say he drowned at Lake Lanier near Vanns Tavern Park on Friday afternoon. According to Lt. Judd Smith of Special Operations and Support, a local fire department located a victim in 30 feet of water around noon. The victim was swimming with a group of friends near the courtesy dock of the boat ramp and failed to resurface after going under.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Ga DOT announces Jackson Co road closure

There is a heads up for drivers in Jackson County, where the Georgia DOT has closed County Road 229 Valentine Industrial Parkway in Jefferson for bridge repair work. The DOT says it’s not known when the road will reopen. From the Ga Dept of Transportation…. WHAT: Georgia Department of...
JEFFERSON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Plank flies off vehicle on I-20, smashes through truck windshield and hits driver

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A truck driver is lucky to be alive after a large chunk of wood crashed through his windshield and hit him as he drove down I-20 in DeKalb County. The Georgia Department of Public Safety said the plank came off of the back of a commercial motor vehicle and went through the windshield of the truck behind it, hitting the driver, who was transporting hazardous materials.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Police: One man dead following accidental drowning at Georgia lake

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police say one man is dead after drowning in a Georgia lake. On Thursday, the Gainesville Police Department responded to Lake Lanier, off Pearl Nix Parkway. Authorities say an adult male died following an accidental drowning. His identity is being withheld...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Habersham County chase ends with 80-mph crash south of Homer

A Madison County man was seriously injured after crashing the motorcycle he was riding into the back of a sport utility vehicle at 80 mph Wednesday afternoon while fleeing from Habersham County deputies. Robert Brown, 45, was being pulled over for speeding at Level Grove Road in Cornelia when he...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA

