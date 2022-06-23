ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, TX

Lost Records Uncovered By Newton Gresham Library

shsu.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLost items always have a way of turning up when we least expect them to. At least this was the case for a set of death records belonging to Montgomery County that had been missing for over 40 years before surfacing again at Sam Houston State University’s Newton Gresham Library...

www.shsu.edu

Houston, TX
Texas Government
Liberty, TX
Montgomery County, TX
Huntsville, TX
Montgomery County, TX
City
Huntsville, TX
Wes Hamilton
Sam Houston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Records#Lost Records Uncovered#Newton Gresham Library#Ngl#Shsu#The Texas State Library
