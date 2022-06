Now no one is surprised by an electric car with a power reserve of several hundred kilometers on a single charge. Yes, there are hundreds! Experiments show that the mark of 1000 kilometers for serial models is not such an unattainable result — however, for this, you will have to sacrifice comfort, and speed, and the worst thing is nerves. To find out which of the battery-powered cars is the most long-range, we remembered all the latest electric novelties and chose from them the real record holders for efficient energy consumption – those that have already gone on sale or will be on the conveyor in the coming years. These cars approached their “fossil” ancestors with internal combustion engines, and some even surpassed them.

4 DAYS AGO