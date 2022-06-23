ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers to trade Calhoun to Giants, receive Duggar in return

 4 days ago
After years of trying, hoping and waiting, the Texas Rangers seem to have given up on the Willie Calhoun experiment. Once a highly rated prospect and the focal point of the Yu Darvish trade, it was announced via Twitter Thursday that Texas is sending the former top prospect to San...

frontporchnewstexas.com

CBS Sports

Phillies call up former number one overall pick Mark Appel

The Phillies are calling up former number one overall pick Mark Appel, they told reporters Friday night and Appel confirmed the news on social media:. This concludes a journey to the majors with so many different twists and turns for Appel. He was first drafted out of high school in 2009 by the Tigers, but he elected to attend Stanford. He was one of the top pitchers in college baseball come 2012, but expectations that he wouldn't sign caused him to fall to the Pirates at the eighth overall pick that year. He remained in school and heading to the 2013 draft was considered one of an elite trio of collegiate prospects along with Kris Bryant and Jon Gray. He would go first overall to the Astros, with the Cubs getting Bryant second and the Rockies taking Gray third.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

How Jonah Heim is flourishing in his role as the primary catcher for the Rangers

“I believe he’s an All-Star. I believe he’s one of the best catchers in the big leagues.” Those were words spoken by Rangers-catching coordinator Bobby Wilson and words he reiterated with me multiple times. Jonah Heim is flourishing in the primary catcher role, a role surfacing three months ago after Texas traded Jose Trevino to the Yankees.
ARLINGTON, TX
Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!

 http://frontporchnewstexas.com/

