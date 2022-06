LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have identified a psychiatric patient accused of fatally stabbing one man and wounding another inside a Las Vegas hospital. Police say 48-year-old Michael Earl was booked Thursday into Clark County jail on charges related to murder and use of a deadly weapon. It was not immediately known Friday if Earl had an attorney. The stabbings occurred earlier in the day in a secured area of University Medical Center where psychiatric patients are treated. Earl left his room and fatally stabbed a patient who was in soft restraints. He allegedly then went into a hallway and began stabbing another man on a gurney.

