ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

A new restaurant opens up in the old Emily Griffth Opportunity school

FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

School is back in session at the original Emily Griffith Opportunity School. Teachers’ Lounge Food Drink is a part of The Slate Denver, a unique hotel located at the historic site of the original Emily Griffith school.

Chef Michael has created a menu for Teachers’ Lounge Food Drink that features a contemporary take on classic dishes, infused with local ingredients.

In addition, Teachers’ Lounge offers curated wines, local brews and craft cocktails, like The Emily cocktail – the property’s signature apple-themed cocktail that honors the foundation of the property.

Want to try to make Chef Michael’s Bison Meatloaf Bites, here’s his unique recipe:

Ingredients

Bison Meatloaf Bites

Instructions:

  • 1 lb ground Rock River bison
  • ½ lb ground Rock River bison sausage
  • 2 ea small diced celery stalks
  • 1 ea small dice yellow onion
  • 1 cup panko
  • 3ea large eggs
  • 2 tbsp salt
  • 1 tbsp pepper
  • Mix all of the ingredients in a large bowl until well incorporated
  • Take a small portion and cook off to taste and adjust seasonings as needed
  • Spray and line a 9×13 sheet pan with parchment, then spray the parchment
  • Fill the meatloaf mixture in the sheet pan
  • Bake in a 350-degree oven until fully cooked (internal temp reaches 155).
  • Allow to fully cool before portioning
  • Once cooled you can remove the entire meatloaf from the pan and portion into 2’’x1’’ pieces
  • Bread each piece in a standard breading procedure
  • Fry until the bison is crispy and golden brown
  • Serve with Dijonnaise

Breading Procedure

Ingredients

  • Seasoned Flour (flour, salt, pepper)
  • Egg
  • Panko breadcrumbs

Instructions

  • Start with the flour and make sure it’s fully coated
  • Then place it into the egg and allow it to become fully coated
  • Lastly, fully coat it in the breadcrumbs

Dijonnaise

  • ½ cup mayonnaise or aioli
  • ¼ cup Dijon mustard

Instructions

  • Whisk both together until combined
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Westword

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, June 18-24

Let's start with the good news: seven new restaurants debuted this week and one made a comeback. But two historic spots have shuttered and more closures loom. The Bucksnort Saloon, an iconic mountain bar by Pine, has closed and is up for sale after the new owners got in a spat with Jeffco over some major septic problems; it now faces an uncertain future. And once again, El Rancho in Evergreen has gone dark. The website of the 74-year-old spot, which became the El Rancho Brewing Company in 2016, is MIA, and the phone goes unanswered...despite plenty of event bookings there in June.
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

Hidden Colorado Candy Shop Inspired by Willy Wonka You Need to Visit

With so many hidden gems around Colorado, we're stoked to find this extremely cool candy shop inspired by Willy Wonka. Here's where to find it. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Inspired Candy Shop in Colorado. We've all seen the classic 70s movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and...
highlandsranchherald.net

Restaurateur carries on the family tradition

The Galassos have been serving marinara-topped pasta, Italian-influenced sandwiches and hand-stretched pizza in Centennial for a decade now, but the family’s culinary roots in Colorado actually reach back half a century. “The very first GeJo’s was opened by my great-grandmother, back in the mid-’60s, down south in Trinidad, Colorado,”...
CENTENNIAL, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver Taco Festival returns for its 7th year

The Denver Taco Festival returns for its seventh year Saturday and Sunday. Festival weekend promises live music, dancing, tequila and of course, tacos. Among the most anticipated events are the Lucha libre wrestling competition and the “high-speed daredevil chihuahua racing championship” — small dogs, big egos. Registration is still open, should your four-legged friend qualify.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Restaurants
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
coloradohomesmag.com

The Best Thing to Happen in Denver Since Sliced Bread

Attention, carb addicts. Meet baking wizard Zach Martinucci, founder of Rebel Bread. It’s no wonder Zach Martinucci calls his Denver bakery, which he opened in October 2018, Rebel Bread: It’s anything but bread as usual. Offerings at the community bakery and bread school range from cranberry cinnamon sourdough to chocolate ciabatta studded with dark chocolate chunks, cocoa powder, virgin olive oil and sea salt. Baking is in his genes: His father’s cousin owns a French bakery in the Bay Area, La Châtaigne, where Martinucci learned to bake sourdough. “I fell in love with baking and was baking a bunch of bread in my college apartment and selling it to neighbors and baking flavored breads based off of my friends’ personalities,” he says. “I called them ‘persona loaves.’ We’d sit down with friends and say, ‘How does Lena show up in the world? Well, she’s kind of nutty and she’s got a spicy side, or she’s salty, or whatever … which would turn into a spicy pecan cranberry bread. It was a fun experiment.” Not long after finishing his de facto bread master’s at the San Francisco Baking Institute, he beelined to Denver and opened Rebel Bread. Read on to learn all the reasons why we (ahem) loaf him.
DENVER, CO
97.3 KBCO

This Is The Best Food Truck In Colorado

There's something great about food trucks. Not only are they convenient in business areas and outdoor events, but their prices tend to be cheaper than sit-down restaurants or shops. Also, the food they make is just downright delicious. From hotdogs and tacos to noodles, burgers, and sweets, there's no limit...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Denver has new home of beefy, cheesy, legendary Juicy Lucy | Craving Colorado

DENVER • When people walk into the place that bills itself as Denver’s Home of the Original Juicy Lucy Burger, est. 2021, they are often perplexed. “Oh, my gosh,” says the owner, Michelle “Meesh” McGlone. “About 50 times a day, we have to explain what a Juicy Lucy is.” Just get it. That’s the simple advice of McGlone, the proud Minnesotan who is perhaps Colorado’s proudest ambassador of her home...
DENVER, CO
K2 Radio

Young Bear Barrels Into Loveland Safeway and Then Out Again

It was not your average Friday at the Safeway off of Wilson and Eisenhower in Loveland on Friday, June 24, 2022. Shoppers and staffers were treated to an usual shopper. Luckily, this young bear looked more like a big dog than a bear, otherwise it may have been a very frightening situation. Let's call the bear "Sophia," as, according to the Reporter-Herald, she headed straight to the pasta aisle.
LOVELAND, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Temp#Flour#Sausage#Salt#Food Drink#The Slate Denver#Bison Meatloaf Bites#Spray
coloradohomesmag.com

A Historic Tudor Farmhouse With Epic Beauty

Sometimes, sentimentality gets the better of us. For a husband and wife in Cherry Hills Village, the decision to remodel instead of scrape came down to sheer emotion. Since 2006, the couple had worked on multiple plans to demolish their house and rebuild, but a decade into the process they pivoted toward renovation instead.
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, CO
Axios Denver

Six can't-miss festivals to catch this weekend in Colorado

🏳️‍🌈 Denver PrideFest, hosted by the Center on Colfax, will take over Civic Center Park on Saturday and Sunday for a colorful celebration featuring more than 250 exhibitors, food trucks, a rally at the State Capitol and more. 🍺 Head to Evergreen on Saturday for the Hops Drops Evergreen Music and Beer Festival, showcasing over a dozen bands, including the California Honeydrops, and some of the state's best breweries. 🎭 The third annual Denver Fringe Festival is back this weekend, offering more than 40 improv, magic, cabaret and comedy shows across 10 venues in the Rino Art District and Five Points.🌸 Celebrate Japanese heritage and culture with live entertainment, food and drink at the Cherry Blossom Festival, hosted by the Sakura Foundation and Tri-State/Denver Buddhist Temple, which is back for its 48th year at Sakura Square this Saturday and Sunday. 🌮 Bring your appetite to the Denver Taco Festival at the Stockyards Event Center this Saturday and Sunday, with dozens of street taco vendors, chihuahua races, live music and Lucha libre. 🦄 Magic is in the air this Saturday and Sunday at the Unicorn Festival in Littleton, including real-life unicorns, famous princesses, a castle obstacle course and more.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
5280.com

The Best Japanese Fare in Denver, According to A Tokyo-Born Food Historian

Gil Asakawa was eight years old when his family moved from Japan to the United States. Soon after, the Tokyo-born author and journalist remembers feeling unaccepted for bringing sushi to school for lunch. “When I was a kid in third grade, I would have white kids teasing me and saying ‘You eat raw fish. You eat that sushi stuff. That’s gross,’” he says. “Now I bet those kids have their own kids and grandkids who eat sushi from King Soopers.”
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Trying to learn why Cheesman Park trees were dying, I found a family of poets hanging poems from a hawthorn in memory of their dad

On Father’s Day, I walked Cheesman Park searching for dead trees. I found many. I also found a poet, with yin-and-yang earrings encircled by sunflower petals. Under a hawthorn, she arced her body, as a wizardly man with long grey hair and a scraggly beard blew into a pan flute. The man, John Rasmussen, plays music as Jochanaan at the Mercury Cafe every Sunday night in the group Art Compost and the Word Mechanics. The woman, born Jessica Miriam Chernila, often reads there.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

TGR’s brand new mountain bike film is coming to Boulder

The film Esperanto is coming to Bolder on June 23rd at the Boulder Theater. Esperanto is a mix of the rock stars of mountain biking with a cast of unknown and up-and-coming heroes as they ride and explore how we share our dreams through a universal two-wheeled language.  One of the star of the new […]
BOULDER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy