A new restaurant opens up in the old Emily Griffth Opportunity school

School is back in session at the original Emily Griffith Opportunity School. Teachers’ Lounge Food Drink is a part of The Slate Denver, a unique hotel located at the historic site of the original Emily Griffith school.
Chef Michael has created a menu for Teachers’ Lounge Food Drink that features a contemporary take on classic dishes, infused with local ingredients.
In addition, Teachers’ Lounge offers curated wines, local brews and craft cocktails, like The Emily cocktail – the property’s signature apple-themed cocktail that honors the foundation of the property.
Want to try to make Chef Michael’s Bison Meatloaf Bites, here’s his unique recipe:
Ingredients
Bison Meatloaf Bites
Instructions:
- 1 lb ground Rock River bison
- ½ lb ground Rock River bison sausage
- 2 ea small diced celery stalks
- 1 ea small dice yellow onion
- 1 cup panko
- 3ea large eggs
- 2 tbsp salt
- 1 tbsp pepper
- Mix all of the ingredients in a large bowl until well incorporated
- Take a small portion and cook off to taste and adjust seasonings as needed
- Spray and line a 9×13 sheet pan with parchment, then spray the parchment
- Fill the meatloaf mixture in the sheet pan
- Bake in a 350-degree oven until fully cooked (internal temp reaches 155).
- Allow to fully cool before portioning
- Once cooled you can remove the entire meatloaf from the pan and portion into 2’’x1’’ pieces
- Bread each piece in a standard breading procedure
- Fry until the bison is crispy and golden brown
- Serve with Dijonnaise
Breading Procedure
Ingredients
- Seasoned Flour (flour, salt, pepper)
- Egg
- Panko breadcrumbs
Instructions
- Start with the flour and make sure it’s fully coated
- Then place it into the egg and allow it to become fully coated
- Lastly, fully coat it in the breadcrumbs
Dijonnaise
- ½ cup mayonnaise or aioli
- ¼ cup Dijon mustard
Instructions
- Whisk both together until combined
