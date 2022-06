“We traded the salt for the mud,” jokes Catherine Topel, who co-owns Smoky Mountain Mangalitsa pig farm with her husband, Rick, in Haywood County. Prior to their arrival in Western North Carolina in 2017, the pair traversed the high seas as yacht captains. “Yachting, just like any other, is a job,” says Catherine. “I mean, it’s certainly glamorous, and being on the water is extraordinary. But, we wanted to have our own canvas to create our own business. And we just wanted the idea of owning land.”

