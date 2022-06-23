North Fort Apache Road in NW to be partially closed for work on reservoir

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Work tied to the construction of the Las Vegas Valley Water District’s new Centennial Reservoir will prompt the partial closure of of North Fort Apache Road in the city’s northwest corner, the water authority said Thursday.

Starting Monday (June 27) and running until July 28, North Fort Apache Road between West Centennial Parkway and Echelon Point Drive will be closed from 5 a.m. Monday through 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Traffic in both directions will be affected, the water authority said. But the road will be open outside of the designated time slot, meaning construction should not affect traffic Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Motorists are advised to use North Durango Drive or North Hualapai Way for northbound and southbound travel in the area between Monday mornings and Thursday afternoons.

The reservoir, which is designed to hold 5 million gallons, is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2023.

