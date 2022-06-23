ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Black River’s 500-year-old bald cypress

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first thing most people learn about trees is that the number of rings in the trunk reflects the age of the tree....

spectrumlocalnews.com

Drought in North Carolina is at its worst point since January

North Carolina has been dealing with a developing drought with conditions gradually worsening since the middle of February. Despite recent thunderstorms, abnormally dry or worse conditions currently cover more than 65% of North Carolina. Thunderstorms have been scattered lately, and have only provided sufficient rainfall near Wilmington. We're facing a...
ENVIRONMENT
carolinacoastonline.com

Brutal season for farmed oyster mortality along North Carolina coast

— Researchers and shellfish growers say that this season has been rife with mass oyster die-offs. Exact triggers for these oyster mortality events are highly variable and are the subject of ongoing research. Bob Rheault, executive director of the East Coast Shellfish Growers Association, told Coastal Review Online these die-offs...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
NBC News

North Carolina neighbors come together to help mow a new family’s lawn

Neighbors in a North Carolina community decided to help the recently moved-in Mealy family mow their overgrown lawn. The neighbors got to cutting, trimming, and speeding through the work on their own ride-along mowers after seeing Blake Mealy mowing alone with his baby girl in a carrier on his back. The Mealy’s were overwhelmed with joy, and when they posted about it on social media, the video got 20 million views.June 25, 2022.
POLITICS
WAVY News 10

Sharing family life on a North Carolina farm

DMV introduces new device to accommodate deaf, hard …. Waller Mill Park raises pay, resumes normal operations. Surry County awarded grant to eliminate food desert. Police: 2 men injured after shootout at Suffolk 7-Eleven. Biden signs landmark gun measure, says ‘lives will …. Escaped inmate from Portsmouth jail back...
NORFOLK, VA
North Carolina State
flyfishings.art

North Carolina Hunting License Requirements

North Carolina Hunting License Requirements. Outdoor survival and first aid skills; Check the ncwrc website for more details on season dates, general information, and bag limits. In cases where persons for hire are being transported by vessel; Longbows, recurved bows, compound bows and crossbows are legal for hunting all species...
HOBBIES
FOX8 News

Cities with the most expensive homes in North Carolina

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in North Carolina using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of […]
WRAL News

Magnitude 3.4 earthquake in SC felt as far north as Charlotte

Kershaw County, S.C. — A magnitude 3.4 earthquake occurred overnight in South Carolina, with some in North Carolina feeling the shaking. A WCNC report notes that the earthquake happened at 1:30 a.m. near Interstate 20 in Kershaw County, northeast of Columbia. Impacts were felt as far north as Charlotte and as far south as Augusta, Georgia. More than 2,000 reports surrounding the earthquake have come in to the U.S. Geological Survey.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Why are dead fish floating on Lake Wateree?

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — People spending time on Lake Wateree over the last week say they have noticed several large dead fish floating in the water. Jonathan Fike, a resident of the area says he saw several dead fish. "Me and my friend, we're up there riding on the...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
tripstodiscover.com

Top 12 Oceanfront Campgrounds in North Carolina

Boasting more than 300 miles of ocean shoreline, North Carolina is the ultimate beach destination. Naturally, it’s the perfect place to go camping too. With an abundance of diverse campgrounds and RV parks, you’ve got a big selection of scenic spots. Hardly anything can beat waking up to the sound of the waves, breathing in the scents of the Atlantic throughout the day, and counting stars on the beach during the night. North Carolina sunsets are a thing of pure beauty too. So, that’s what you’re getting when deciding to stay outdoors here. We’ve prepared a list of the best oceanfront campgrounds and RV parks in North Carolina for you so you can have the time of your life at the top spots in the state.
