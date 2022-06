One person is dead after a traffic collision in Indio Friday evening. The crash happened on Hoover Avenue and Fred Waring Drive just after 6 p.m. Indio police said that multiple people were trapped inside their vehicle when officers arrived on scene. 2 others were taken to the hospital with major injuries, and another 2 The post One dead, 4 injured in Indio crash appeared first on KESQ.

INDIO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO